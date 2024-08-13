Hilco Sweets Names EVP

Hilco Sweets has named Emily Edmondson EVP. In her new role, Edmondson will join Hilco’s executive team and manage the company’s key accounts, national sales team and regional sales.

“Emily is an industry expert with an outstanding reputation, customer knowledge and trade knowledge,” said Lou DiMarco, president of Louisville, Ky.-based Hilco Sweets. “With a deep understanding of market dynamics across diverse sectors, Emily brings a unique blend of experience, innovative mindset and strategic vision to drive success and growth to Hilco.”

[RELATED: CandyRific Names EVP of Sales]

A seasoned sales director with more than 15 years of experience, Edmondson began her career in the novelty confections space at Hebron, Ky.-based Galerie. Presented with the Woman of Influence award by the National Confectioners Association in 2022, she managed both customers and brokers across multiple classes of trade – from mass and drug to value and specialty. Her most recent role was value team lead at Easton, Pa.-based Crayola.

“I’m thrilled to join Hilco Sweets and bring my experience to its distinctive line of novelty candy, and I look forward to working with some of the most renowned and exciting brands,” noted Edmondson.

Hilco Sweets provides unique novelty candy employing popular licensed brands, among them Kool-Aid, Warheads, Girl Scouts of the USA and Hostess.