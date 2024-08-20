 Skip to main content

Giant Co. Elevates Rebecca Lupfer to SVP, Chief Merchant

2-time Top Women In Grocery winner most recently served as grocer’s CFO
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Rebecca Lupfer

The Giant Co. has appointed veteran leader Rebecca Lupfer to the role of SVP, chief merchant, where she will lead merchandising, commercial planning and pricing. 

Lupfer began her career with Ahold Financial Services in 2005 as a business analyst and held various other roles before joining Ahold USA in 2016 as a portfolio lead for seasonal merchandising. She became director of merchandising planning at Giant Co. in 2018, and has held other positions with the grocer including VP of merchandising – center store, VP of the company’s Mid-Atlantic division, and most recently, chief financial officer. 

“With nearly 20 years of retail grocery experience spanning nearly all areas of the business, Rebecca brings a tremendous amount of expertise to the table as well as an incredible passion for building strong teams that deliver results,” said John Ruane, Giant Co. president. “With her strong knowledge of our business, team, and customers, I know The Giant Company will continue to be the grocery store of choice for customers and team members alike.”  

Lupfer currently serves on the board of directors for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, and the Academy of Food Marketing and The Food Marketing Educational Foundation at Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia. She is also a two-time winner of Progressive Grocer's Top Women In Grocery award. 

With more than 35,000 associates supporting more than 190 stores, 130-plus pharmacies, 107 fuel stations, and 180-plus online pickup hubs and a grocery delivery service in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey, Carlisle, Pa.-based The Giant Co. encompasses the following banners: Giant, Martin’s, Giant Heirloom Market, Giant Direct and Martin’s Direct. 

Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among the 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers

