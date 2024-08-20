Giant Co. Elevates Rebecca Lupfer to SVP, Chief Merchant

The Giant Co. has appointed veteran leader Rebecca Lupfer to the role of SVP, chief merchant, where she will lead merchandising, commercial planning and pricing.

Lupfer began her career with Ahold Financial Services in 2005 as a business analyst and held various other roles before joining Ahold USA in 2016 as a portfolio lead for seasonal merchandising. She became director of merchandising planning at Giant Co. in 2018, and has held other positions with the grocer including VP of merchandising – center store, VP of the company’s Mid-Atlantic division, and most recently, chief financial officer.

“With nearly 20 years of retail grocery experience spanning nearly all areas of the business, Rebecca brings a tremendous amount of expertise to the table as well as an incredible passion for building strong teams that deliver results,” said John Ruane, Giant Co. president. “With her strong knowledge of our business, team, and customers, I know The Giant Company will continue to be the grocery store of choice for customers and team members alike.”