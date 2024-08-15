 Skip to main content

Dollar General Adds to Its Board of Directors

Addition of Kamy Scarlett brings total number of members to 10
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe
Dollar General is adding to its board of directors with the appointment of Kamy Scarlett.

Dollar General is expanding its board of directors with the appointment of Kamy Scarlett, senior EVP of human resources, corporate affairs and Best Buy Canada for Best Buy Co., Inc. The addition, effective Aug. 12, brings the total number of Dollar General board members to 10.

According to the company, Scarlett will serve on its compensation and human capital management committee, as well as the nominating, governance and corporate responsibility committee of the board of directors.

“We are pleased to add Kamy to Dollar General’s board of directors,” said Michael Calbert, Dollar General’s chairman of the board. “I am confident her wealth of retail industry experience and leadership in both human resources and corporate affairs over the past thirty years will provide valuable insights in support of our strategic goals and growth plans.”

Scarlett joined Best Buy in 2014, where she has held various leadership roles, including chief HR officer and EVP of Best Buy Canada from Jan. 2020 to May 2023, and chief HR officer and president of Best Buy’s U.S. retail stores from Jan. 2019 to Jan. 2020. Prior to joining Best Buy, she served as chief operating officer at Grafton-Fraser Inc., and also held leadership roles at Loblaw Companies Limited, Hudson’s Bay Co., and Dylex Limited.

As of May 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,149 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

