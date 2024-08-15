Dollar General Adds to Its Board of Directors
Scarlett joined Best Buy in 2014, where she has held various leadership roles, including chief HR officer and EVP of Best Buy Canada from Jan. 2020 to May 2023, and chief HR officer and president of Best Buy’s U.S. retail stores from Jan. 2019 to Jan. 2020. Prior to joining Best Buy, she served as chief operating officer at Grafton-Fraser Inc., and also held leadership roles at Loblaw Companies Limited, Hudson’s Bay Co., and Dylex Limited.
As of May 3, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,149 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.