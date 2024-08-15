Dollar General Adds to Its Board of Directors

Dollar General is adding to its board of directors with the appointment of Kamy Scarlett.

Dollar General is expanding its board of directors with the appointment of Kamy Scarlett, senior EVP of human resources, corporate affairs and Best Buy Canada for Best Buy Co., Inc. The addition, effective Aug. 12, brings the total number of Dollar General board members to 10.

According to the company, Scarlett will serve on its compensation and human capital management committee, as well as the nominating, governance and corporate responsibility committee of the board of directors.