Walgreens Shores Up Retail Business With 2 Key Hires

Walgreens has added to its leadership team with two new appointments. The retail pharmacy and health care provider tapped Tracey Koller as SVP and chief merchandise officer and Sharmila Sudhakar as group VP and head of Walgreens digital commerce.

The moves underscore the company’s commitment to enhancing front-of-store operations and omnichannel business, in the wake of recent struggles. The company announced earlier this year that it plans to shutter up to 2,150 stores within the next three years.

The hiring of Koller and Sudhakar will bolster store ops going into that more streamlined future. “Our retail pharmacy business is uniquely positioned to expand the role we play in the lives of our patients who have come to expect and need retail pharmacy at the center of their care,” explained Tracey Brown, EVP and president, Walgreens retail and chief customer officer. “To do this, we are investing in the industry’s best talent, which includes the addition of Tracey and Sharmila to the Walgreens leadership team. With their strong track records of delivering results in omnichannel solutions and merchandising, I know they will be critical contributors to our growth and success as we deliver an efficient, highly relevant customer experience.”

Koller joins Walgreens from Party City, where she was chief merchandising officer. Her background include other high-profile roles at News Corp, Whole Foods and Target. In her new role as CMO, she will lead merchandising strategy across all categories and spearhead the deployment of merchandising plans and programs that will drive the business’s competitive advantage.