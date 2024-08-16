 Skip to main content

Walgreens Shores Up Retail Business With 2 Key Hires

Retail pharmacy and health care company names new chief merchandising officer and head of digital commerce
Lynn Petrak
Tracey Koller
Tracey Koller

Walgreens has added to its leadership team with two new appointments. The retail pharmacy and health care provider tapped Tracey Koller as SVP and chief merchandise officer and Sharmila Sudhakar as group VP and head of Walgreens digital commerce.

The moves underscore the company’s commitment to enhancing front-of-store operations and omnichannel business, in the wake of recent struggles. The company announced earlier this year that it plans to shutter up to 2,150 stores within the next three years.

The hiring of Koller and Sudhakar will bolster store ops going into that more streamlined future. “Our retail pharmacy business is uniquely positioned to expand the role we play in the lives of our patients who have come to expect and need retail pharmacy at the center of their care,” explained Tracey Brown, EVP and president, Walgreens retail and chief customer officer. “To do this, we are investing in the industry’s best talent, which includes the addition of Tracey and Sharmila to the Walgreens leadership team. With their strong track records of delivering results in omnichannel solutions and merchandising, I know they will be critical contributors to our growth and success as we deliver an efficient, highly relevant customer experience.”

Koller joins Walgreens from Party City, where she was chief merchandising officer. Her background include other high-profile roles at News Corp, Whole Foods and Target. In her new role as CMO, she will lead merchandising strategy across all categories and spearhead the deployment of merchandising plans and programs that will drive the business’s competitive advantage. 

Sharmila Sudahar
Sharmila Sudhakar

“I am amazed by the trust Walgreens has built in communities across the US and the impact the company has on the millions of lives it touches each day,” said Koller. “It’s an exciting time to join the Walgreens merchandising organization as the company sharpens its focus as a destination for areas it is uniquely positioned to lead, such as health and beauty and women’s health, while also reevaluating its assortment to ensure its relevancy, leveraging select partners and Walgreens own brands.”

Prior to Walgreens, Sudhakar was VP and general manager of the North America e-commerce business for The Men’s Wearhouse and Moores units of Tailored Brands. Her two decades of experience include work for other well-known brands including Walmart, Tile, Gap Inc. and eBay. In her latest position, she will drive Walgreens’ digitally initiated revenue growth across various business lines, including retail products, pharmacy, photo services and health services and strengthening digital engagement through omnichannel solutions, and head up the end-to-end digital team including digital planning and operations, partnerships, product management and analytics.

“With a 125-year heritage, Walgreens has earned the right to engage with customers and patients in a way few others can rival, and it’s exciting to join at a pivotal time in the company’s history,” remarked Sudhakar. “I look forward to working with the highly talented team at Walgreens to accelerate our digital and omnichannel offerings that meet our customers when, where and how they want to engage.” 

Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

