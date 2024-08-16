Walgreens Shores Up Retail Business With 2 Key Hires

“I am amazed by the trust Walgreens has built in communities across the US and the impact the company has on the millions of lives it touches each day,” said Koller. “It’s an exciting time to join the Walgreens merchandising organization as the company sharpens its focus as a destination for areas it is uniquely positioned to lead, such as health and beauty and women’s health, while also reevaluating its assortment to ensure its relevancy, leveraging select partners and Walgreens own brands.”
Prior to Walgreens, Sudhakar was VP and general manager of the North America e-commerce business for The Men’s Wearhouse and Moores units of Tailored Brands. Her two decades of experience include work for other well-known brands including Walmart, Tile, Gap Inc. and eBay. In her latest position, she will drive Walgreens’ digitally initiated revenue growth across various business lines, including retail products, pharmacy, photo services and health services and strengthening digital engagement through omnichannel solutions, and head up the end-to-end digital team including digital planning and operations, partnerships, product management and analytics.
“With a 125-year heritage, Walgreens has earned the right to engage with customers and patients in a way few others can rival, and it’s exciting to join at a pivotal time in the company’s history,” remarked Sudhakar. “I look forward to working with the highly talented team at Walgreens to accelerate our digital and omnichannel offerings that meet our customers when, where and how they want to engage.”
Deerfield, Ill.-based Walgreens operates nearly 9,000 retail locations across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company is No. 6 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.