General Mills Vet Joins Milo’s C-Suite

Milo's Tea Co., Inc. has appointed Emily Backstrom to the role of CFO. As a member of the executive team, she will lead financial strategy for the family-owned tea and lemonade business as it continues to expand by scaling its operations and focusing on innovation.

A CPG industry veteran, Backstrom joins Milo’s from General Mills, where she most recently served as VP of corporate finance. During her two decades at General Mills, she drove strong financial and operational results for brands including Cheerios, Pillsbury and Betty Crocker. She earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

