General Mills Vet Joins Milo’s C-Suite

Family-owned beverage company welcomes Emily Backstrom to leadership team
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Milo's Tea Co., Inc. has appointed Emily Backstrom to the role of CFO. As a member of the executive team, she will lead financial strategy for the family-owned tea and lemonade business as it continues to expand by scaling its operations and focusing on innovation. 

A CPG industry veteran, Backstrom joins Milo’s from General Mills, where she most recently served as VP of corporate finance. During her two decades at General Mills, she drove strong financial and operational results for brands including Cheerios, Pillsbury and Betty Crocker. She earned a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

“Emily’s impressive financial planning and corporate strategy experience, along with her strong leadership skills, are a great fit for Milo’s during a period of exponential growth as we continue to make the number one selling refrigerated tea in America,” said Tricia Wallwork, Milo’s chair and CEO and granddaughter of founder Milo Carlton. “As I strive to ignite Birmingham as a hub for consumer packaged goods companies, I am proud to have a leader of Emily’s caliber join us.”

The new CFO said she is looking forward to the opportunity and being a part of the Birmingham, Ala.-area community where Milo’s is headquartered. “Being part of a certified women-owned business that values growth and development for all associates is truly inspiring, and I am excited to be part of this journey,” Backstrom declared.

