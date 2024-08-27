General Mills Vet Joins Milo’s C-Suite
“Emily’s impressive financial planning and corporate strategy experience, along with her strong leadership skills, are a great fit for Milo’s during a period of exponential growth as we continue to make the number one selling refrigerated tea in America,” said Tricia Wallwork, Milo’s chair and CEO and granddaughter of founder Milo Carlton. “As I strive to ignite Birmingham as a hub for consumer packaged goods companies, I am proud to have a leader of Emily’s caliber join us.”
The new CFO said she is looking forward to the opportunity and being a part of the Birmingham, Ala.-area community where Milo’s is headquartered. “Being part of a certified women-owned business that values growth and development for all associates is truly inspiring, and I am excited to be part of this journey,” Backstrom declared.