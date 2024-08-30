Tyson Foods Announces New CFO
Longtime finance leader Curt Calaway replaces founder’s grandson
Calaway reports directly to President and CEO Donnie King. “Curt is a proven leader with deep industry knowledge and a wealth of experience in financial strategy and reporting,” King said. “I am confident Curt will continue to help drive our operational excellence and shareholder value.”
Meanwhile, Tyson reported that John R. Tyson is currently on health-related leave but will remain with the company in some capacity.
In early August, Tyson reported its third quarter financial results, showing a 1.6% year-over-year gain in sales and a 174% bump in adjusted operating income, which topped $491 million for the period. That was the highest adjusted operating income the company reached over the last seven quarters.