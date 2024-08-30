Tyson Foods Announces New CFO

Tyson Foods, Inc. has tapped Curt Calaway as its CFO, succeeding John R. Tyson. Great-grandson of founder John W. Tyson, John R. Tyson was suspended earlier this summer after he was charged with driving while intoxicated.

Calaway has served as interim CFO over the past two and a half months and will now fully take on that key role. He has spent more than two decades at the Springdale, Ark.-headquartered Tyson, including a recent tenure as CFO at Tyson Foods’ prepared foods business. He was also responsible for the company’s mergers and acquisitions and corporate development efforts and held previous positions as controller, chief accounting officer and VP of audit and compliance.

[RELATED: Changes at the Top of Hormel Foods’ Retail Business]