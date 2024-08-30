 Skip to main content

Tyson Foods Announces New CFO

Longtime finance leader Curt Calaway replaces founder’s grandson
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Curt Calaway
Curt Calaway (Image credit: tysonfoods.com)

Tyson Foods, Inc. has tapped Curt Calaway as its CFO, succeeding John R. Tyson. Great-grandson of founder John W. Tyson, John R. Tyson was suspended earlier this summer after he was charged with driving while intoxicated. 

Calaway has served as interim CFO over the past two and a half months and will now fully take on that key role. He has spent more than two decades at the Springdale, Ark.-headquartered Tyson, including a recent tenure as CFO at Tyson Foods’ prepared foods business. He was also responsible for the company’s mergers and acquisitions and corporate development efforts and held previous positions as controller, chief accounting officer and VP of audit and compliance. 

Calaway reports directly to President and CEO Donnie King. “Curt is a proven leader with deep industry knowledge and a wealth of experience in financial strategy and reporting,” King said. “I am confident Curt will continue to help drive our operational excellence and shareholder value.”

Meanwhile, Tyson reported that John R. Tyson is currently on health-related leave but will remain with the company in some capacity. 

In early August, Tyson reported its third quarter financial results, showing a 1.6% year-over-year gain in sales and a 174% bump in adjusted operating income, which topped $491 million for the period. That was the highest adjusted operating income the company reached over the last seven quarters.

