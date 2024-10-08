KROGER IN COURT: Grocer Plans to Rest Its Case in Seattle

Through the merger, Kroger said that it will drive down pricing at Albertsons so those stores can better compete with Walmart.

The Kroger Co. plans to rest its case on Oct. 8 after its final witness is called in a trial in Washington state that aims to stop the retailer's proposed $24.6 billion merger with Albertsons Cos. The state will then have a chance to call its rebuttal witness. Both parties will then have 10 business days to submit final briefings before closing arguments, which are scheduled for Oct. 23.

After testimony from Kroger's expert, Dr. Mark Israel, an antitrust economist, on Oct. 7 in the Seattle courtroom, the national grocer reiterated that its merger with Albertsons will help the combined company compete effectively and offer customers the lowest possible prices, while providing good-paying jobs to union workers.

Kroger said that the merger will result in substantial efficiencies, including cost synergies, which will allow the company to compete for customers and associates more effectively than either can alone.

According to Upside’s "Consumer Spend Report 2024," today's shoppers spend their food dollars at about three separate stores monthly, with 81% of grocery shoppers comparing prices across stores.

Kroger contended that it's singularly focused on closing the pricing gap with Walmart, one of its biggest competitors. The merger will allow the national grocer to drive down pricing at Albertsons so those stores can better compete with Walmart – to which Albertsons is currently losing share of wallet.

As part of its plans, Kroger will dedicate $1 billion dollars in pricing investments, of which more than $100 million will specifically be invested to lower prices in stores across the state of Washington.