KROGER IN COURT: Grocer Plans to Rest Its Case in Seattle
Kroger insisted that the efficiencies generated by the merger aren't just aspirational – they are also supported by its track record of lowering prices for customers following mergers. This included Kroger's investment of $100 million aimed at cutting prices at Roundy's stores after its acquisition of that chain in 2015. Plus, the acquisition of Harris Teeter 10 years ago led to lower prices after a $125 million investment.
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit on Jan. 15 to block the Kroger-Albertsons-merger. In the suit, Ferguson asserted that the proposed merger of the two largest supermarket companies in Washington state will severely limit shopping options for consumers and raise grocery prices. Washington state is also seeking to avoid the situation it found itself in a decade ago, when Albertsons acquired the Safeway chain, which resulted in Haggen’s bankruptcy.
The Washington case is one of three attempts to block the mega-merger. Kroger and Albertsons' legal teams are currently flying between Washington to Colorado as they work on another trial in Denver. Additionally, Oregon U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson is still weighing the case that wrapped in her court in late September, noting that the deliberation process is moving as “as expeditiously as possible.”
Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer employs 420,000 associates and is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
As of June 15, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,269 retail food and drug stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 403 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100.