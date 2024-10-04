KROGER IN COURT: Kroger Touts Track Record of Efficiencies
Meanwhile, Kroger revealed earlier this week that it extended the expiration date of its previous exchange offers and consent solicitations related to Albertsons from Oct. 3 to Oct. 9. Those offers and solicitations are conditional on the closing of the mega-merger between the two retailers.
Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
As of June 15, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,269 retail food and drug stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 403 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores under more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100.
Keene, N.H.-based C&S is No. 18 on PG’s list.