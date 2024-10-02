Afresh DC Forecasts Launches at Albertsons

DC buyers are always updating forecasts, sometimes for hundreds of items each day. When forecasting goes wrong at the DC level, the effects extend to stores – excess supply results in food that’s past its peak freshness, while supply shortages lead to empty shelves and lost sales. According to Afresh, using Afresh DC Forecasts will give buyers more time to focus on other critical and strategic tasks, among them addressing inventory issues and planning long-term buys. Further, now that grocers can pair Afresh’s DC and grocery store solutions, they can realize greater efficiency from supplier to end consumer, reduce more waste throughout the supply chain, and ensure quality and longer shelf life for customers, the company said.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Afresh to further improve planning in our essential fresh departments,” said Amanda Martinez, Albertsons’ GVP of national replenishment and planning. “Following several months of testing, this new DC solution has already increased visibility and accuracy for daily forecasts across our fresh products.”

Since 2022, Albertsons has collaborated with Afresh on a more efficient in-store fresh product-ordering process. This has led to improved inventory conditions across the grocer’s stores operating under various banners. In 2023, Afresh expanded its services at Albertsons stores beyond produce to encompass such other key fresh departments as meat, seafood, deli and prepared foods.

Besides Albertsons, Afresh has partnerships with grocers in more than 3,000 stores across 40 states with such retailers as Heinen’s, Bashas’ and Cub.

Idaho-based Albertsons operates 2,269 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies in 34 states, 403 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The company has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.