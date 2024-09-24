Albertsons Debuts Bee Lightly Own Brand Wines

The private label assortment at Albertsons is growing again with its new addition to its assortment of wine.

Bee Lightly joins the grocer’s Own Brands wine portfolio. A unique aspect of the assortment is the unique flat bottle design made from 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Albertsons said this approach to wine packaging marks a first in the U.S. market, underscoring its commitment to recycled packaging solutions without compromising on the quality and flavor of the wine.

The 2022 Bee Lightly Chardonnay and the 2023 Bee Lightly Rosé have recently received ratings of 91 points from The Tasting Panel. Using a 100-point scale, a wine rated 90 points or higher is deemed to be outstanding or excellent.

“At Albertsons Cos., we are continuously looking for ways to distinguish ourselves within the wine sector and to expand our diverse selection of quality wines for our customers,” said Curtis Mann, master of Wines at Albertsons Cos. “By launching our new Bee Lightly selection, we are offering shoppers quality, affordable wines from France while also redefining wine packaging standards.”