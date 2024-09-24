Albertsons Debuts Bee Lightly Own Brand Wines
Bee Lightly is available at select Albertsons Cos. stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco and ACME, and for delivery soon through Vine & Cellar in California. The new wines feature chardonnay and rosé varietals sourced from the up-and-coming Hérault and Limoux regions of France.
“The introduction of Bee Lightly into our Own Brands portfolio marks an innovative partnership and venture into wine packaging, highlighting our dedication to product quality and environmental stewardship,” said Brandon Brown, SVP of Own Brands at Albertsons Cos. “Additionally, we know that consumers today understand and recognize the quality and value that private label products can offer, which is why we’re pleased to unveil Bee Lightly premium wine varietals that deliver on quality and flavor at an affordable price.”
According to the grocer, bringing Bee Lightly wines to Albertsons Cos. stores was a collaborative endeavor. The Own Brands team and Mann worked together with WX Brands, known for creating wine brands for global retailers, and Packamama, a climate tech packaging company focused on promoting a lower carbon future in the beverage industry, to develop the Bee Lightly brand.
This new line of wines is distinguished by Packamama’s signature flat bottle design, made from recycled PET, a material that is 87% lighter than the material used for traditional glass bottles and is recyclable. Packamama’s flat packaging design has a smaller environmental footprint compared to conventional wine bottle shapes by reducing transportation-related emissions, and the unique flat-pack shape also enhances logistic efficiency, enabling the transportation of nearly twice as many products on a single pallet. Bee Lightly in this Packamama bottle used 44% fewer pallets for shipping compared to standard glass bottles.
The new wine assortment includes:
Bee Lightly Chardonnay: Harvested at night from a collective of vineyards and fermented in thermoregulated tanks to ensure an optimal environment, the chardonnay offers a palate of bright and intense aromas of melons and pears, with a hint of fresh butter and subtle honey and oak balance.
Bee Lightly Rosé: Capturing the essence of Southern France with its pale salmon color, the rosé presents a pairing for light meals with its flavor profile of fresh red fruit, hibiscus and dried rose petals.
Bee Lightly joins Own Brands’ growing wine portfolio that includes Vinaforé, O Organics, Nadia, Quail Oak and Creamery wines.
This article was originally covered in sister publication Store Brands.