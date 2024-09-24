 Skip to main content

Southeastern Grocers Ushers in Fall With Own Brand Products

Retailer’s private label items include limited-edition autumnal flavors
Southeastern Grocers' limited-edition fall products include SE Grocers Pumpkin Spice coffee and Prestige Pumpkin Spice Latte ice cream.

Southeastern Grocers Inc. is celebrating fall with a line of limited-edition Own Brand products. 

“As we welcome the harvest season, we’re delighted to offer our customers a curated selection of limited-edition products that capture the essence of this time of year,” said Dewayne Rabon, Southeastern Grocers’ chief merchandising officer. “Featuring rich, nostalgic flavors and fresh takes on fall classics, each product is thoughtfully crafted to ensure outstanding quality and attention to detail. We’re incredibly proud of our award-winning selections, which showcase our lasting commitment to exceptional quality, taste and value – not just for the fall, but throughout the year.”

Southeastern Grocers’ limited-edition products, now exclusively available in all Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores while supplies last, include SE Grocers Pumpkin Spice coffee, a light roast combination of cinnamon, spice, nutmeg and pumpkin, and Prestige Pumpkin Spice Latte ice cream, a blend of pumpkin ice cream, espresso flakes and a vanilla cream swirl. For those less enamored of pumpkin flavor, the grocer also offers Prestige Sack ‘Em Sundae ice cream, a combination of vanilla ice cream, caramel swirls, brownie bits and fudge flakes.

[RELATED: Albertsons Launches 1st Store Brand in Nearly a Decade]

In addition to its fall product lineup, Southeastern Grocers carries award-winning Own Brand items at its stores year-round. Recent accolades include nine honors at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association; 80 awards from the USA Wine, Beer and Spirits Ratings by the Beverage Trade Network; and six Editors’ Picks awards from Progressive Grocer sister brand Store Brands, as well as being recognized in PG’s own 2024 Editors’ Picks program for its Know & Love granola bites and Naturally Better soups. 

The company's Own Brand product lines – Essentials, SE Grocers, Prestige, and Know & Love – are sold at Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, offering nearly 8,000 items to help customers save an average of 20% compared with national brands, according to the company.

Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. 

