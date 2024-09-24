Southeastern Grocers Ushers in Fall With Own Brand Products

Southeastern Grocers Inc. is celebrating fall with a line of limited-edition Own Brand products.

“As we welcome the harvest season, we’re delighted to offer our customers a curated selection of limited-edition products that capture the essence of this time of year,” said Dewayne Rabon, Southeastern Grocers’ chief merchandising officer. “Featuring rich, nostalgic flavors and fresh takes on fall classics, each product is thoughtfully crafted to ensure outstanding quality and attention to detail. We’re incredibly proud of our award-winning selections, which showcase our lasting commitment to exceptional quality, taste and value – not just for the fall, but throughout the year.”

Southeastern Grocers’ limited-edition products, now exclusively available in all Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores while supplies last, include SE Grocers Pumpkin Spice coffee, a light roast combination of cinnamon, spice, nutmeg and pumpkin, and Prestige Pumpkin Spice Latte ice cream, a blend of pumpkin ice cream, espresso flakes and a vanilla cream swirl. For those less enamored of pumpkin flavor, the grocer also offers Prestige Sack ‘Em Sundae ice cream, a combination of vanilla ice cream, caramel swirls, brownie bits and fudge flakes.

