Southeastern Grocers Ushers in Fall With Own Brand Products
In addition to its fall product lineup, Southeastern Grocers carries award-winning Own Brand items at its stores year-round. Recent accolades include nine honors at the World Dairy Expo Championship Dairy Product Contest, sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association; 80 awards from the USA Wine, Beer and Spirits Ratings by the Beverage Trade Network; and six Editors’ Picks awards from Progressive Grocer sister brand Store Brands, as well as being recognized in PG’s own 2024 Editors’ Picks program for its Know & Love granola bites and Naturally Better soups.
The company's Own Brand product lines – Essentials, SE Grocers, Prestige, and Know & Love – are sold at Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, offering nearly 8,000 items to help customers save an average of 20% compared with national brands, according to the company.
Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.