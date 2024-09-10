Amazon Fresh Debuts Lower-Priced Private Label Line
The price-focused improvements reflect the company’s commitment to delivering the value that its customers and members seek both online and in store. "We're always looking to make grocery shopping easier, faster, and more affordable for our customers," said Claire Peters, worldwide VP at Amazon Fresh. "With expanded Prime member savings, the introduction of the new Amazon Saver brand, and simplified online shopping, it’s now easier than ever to get your weekly grocery shopping done on a budget with Amazon Fresh — whether you're browsing the aisles or filling your online cart.”
To her point, the suite of enhancements includes updates to the digital shopping experience. Users can check out a refreshed online storefront that enables quick access to shopping tools like Amazon’s repeat items feature. Shoppers can also click on recurring reservations to set a preferred day and time windows for weekly grocery pickup and delivery.
