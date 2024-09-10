Amazon Fresh Debuts Lower-Priced Private Label Line

The new Amazon Saver store brand line features a variety of popular grocery products that are priced for greater value.

Amazon, which is on a roll of physical store openings, is going after grocery shoppers in another big way. This week, Amazon’s grocery business announced that it is expanding its Prime savings program and launching a value-oriented private label line.

On the savings front, Amazon Fresh is offering discounted prices on more than 3,000 grocery products to Prime Members, a significant increase from the the hundreds of items previously available. Members can enjoy up to 50% off a group of 8-15 grocery favorites that rotate on a weekly basis, including fresh produce, protein and everyday essentials.

Meanwhile, the retail behemoth is debuting the Amazon Saver store brand that is a lower-priced complement to its other private label portfolios. Billed as a “no-frills” line, the collection encompasses grocery staples such as crackers, cookies, canned fruits and condiments, among other items. Most Amazon Saver products are priced under $5 and Prime members can get an additional 10% off as a perk.