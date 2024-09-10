 Skip to main content

Amazon Fresh Debuts Lower-Priced Private Label Line

Grocery banner announces other value-focused enhancements to physical and online stores
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Amazon Saver line
The new Amazon Saver store brand line features a variety of popular grocery products that are priced for greater value.

Amazon, which is on a roll of physical store openings, is going after grocery shoppers in another big way. This week, Amazon’s grocery business announced that it is expanding its Prime savings program and launching a value-oriented private label line.

On the savings front, Amazon Fresh is offering discounted prices on more than 3,000 grocery products to Prime Members, a significant increase from the the hundreds of items previously available. Members can enjoy up to 50% off a group of 8-15 grocery favorites that rotate on a weekly basis, including fresh produce, protein and everyday essentials. 

Meanwhile, the retail behemoth is debuting the Amazon Saver store brand that is a lower-priced complement to its other private label portfolios. Billed as a “no-frills” line, the collection encompasses grocery staples such as crackers, cookies, canned fruits and condiments, among other items. Most Amazon Saver products are priced under $5 and Prime members can get an additional 10% off as a perk.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The price-focused improvements reflect the company’s commitment to delivering the value that its customers and members seek both online and in store. "We're always looking to make grocery shopping easier, faster, and more affordable for our customers," said Claire Peters, worldwide VP at Amazon Fresh. "With expanded Prime member savings, the introduction of the new Amazon Saver brand, and simplified online shopping, it’s now easier than ever to get your weekly grocery shopping done on a budget with Amazon Fresh — whether you're browsing the aisles or filling your online cart.”

To her point, the suite of enhancements includes updates to the digital shopping experience. Users can check out a refreshed online storefront that enables quick access to shopping tools like Amazon’s repeat items feature. Shoppers can also click on recurring reservations to set a preferred day and time windows for weekly grocery pickup and delivery.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds