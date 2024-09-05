Walgreens Debuts Premium Private Label Skin Care Line
New assortment was developed in response to growing consumer demand for affordable, high-quality products
Among the products in the new collection are:
- Gentle Cleanser ($10.49*): Designed to remove makeup, SPF and excess oils without drying the skin.
- Glycolic Acid Purifying Cleanser ($12.99*): Combines gentle cleansing with exfoliation and hydration. It conditions and softens skin, while helping smooth skin texture.
- 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant ($11.99*): Formulated to unclog and reduce the appearance of pores.
- Azelaic Acid Suspension 10% ($8.99*): Formulated to improve skin radiance and minimize the look of uneven skin tone.
- Moisturizing Facial Cream ($12.99*): Designed to leave skin softer and smoother, providing immediate improvements to skin dryness and 24 hours of lightweight hydration.
- Super Invisible SPF40 ($14.99*): An antioxidant-rich weightless sunscreen that provides UVA/UVB protection without leaving any white cast.
- Hydrating Lip Mask ($9.99*): Designed with a nourishing formula, this lip mask helps to hydrate and lock in moisture.
- Watermelon AHA Mask ($18.99*): Designed to help skin look visibly brighter and plumper.
- Body Butter Firming Cream ($22.99*): Formulated as a fast-absorbing, ultra-nourishing, skin-softening cream that helps to smooth and visibly tighten the appearance of skin.
New serums in the line are priced at $5.99* each:
- Collagen Serum ($5.99*): Designed to boost skin’s hydration, this collagen serum helps skin feel plumper, moisturized and youthful.
- Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($5.99*): Draws moisture into the skin for deeper hydration and reinforces the protective skin barrier.
- Vitamin C Serum ($5.99*): Helps skin look brighter, smoother, and refreshed.
- Niacinamide Serum ($5.99*): Helps reduce excess oil and signs of redness.
*Online price at Walgreens.com. Pricing and selection may vary by in-store location.
