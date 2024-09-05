Walgreens Debuts Premium Private Label Skin Care Line

Walgreens is redefining its beauty landscape and providing a relevant customer experience with a range of products that promise top-tier quality and affordability.

Walgreens has expanded its own brand assortment of beauty products with the launch of a premium skin care line the drug store chain is touting as offering premium quality products without a premium price tag.

The assortment sold under the Walgreens brand includes a variety of products including cleansers, exfoliants, serums, creams and masks. Company officials said the new assortment was developed in response to growing consumer demand for premium skin care solutions.

“As we sharpen our focus in areas such as women’s health and beauty, our new premium skincare line is a game-changer for those who crave luxury but are mindful of their budget,” says Heather Hughes, group VP and general merchandise manager for health and beauty at Walgreens. “Compared to the current price of similar premium skin care products listed on brand websites, the online prices of our new Walgreens premium skin care products are at least 50% less expensive, making high-quality skin care more accessible. It’s our way of delivering personalized solutions that don’t break the bank and we invite our customers to see for themselves.”