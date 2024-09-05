 Skip to main content

Walgreens Debuts Premium Private Label Skin Care Line

New assortment was developed in response to growing consumer demand for affordable, high-quality products
Greg Sleter
Walgreens is redefining its beauty landscape and providing a relevant customer experience with a range of products that promise top-tier quality and affordability.

Walgreens has expanded its own brand assortment of beauty products with the launch of a premium skin care line the drug store chain is touting as offering premium quality products without a premium price tag.

The assortment sold under the Walgreens brand includes a variety of products including cleansers, exfoliants, serums, creams and masks. Company officials said the new assortment was developed in response to growing consumer demand for premium skin care solutions. 

“As we sharpen our focus in areas such as women’s health and beauty, our new premium skincare line is a game-changer for those who crave luxury but are mindful of their budget,” says Heather Hughes, group VP and general merchandise manager for health and beauty at Walgreens. “Compared to the current price of similar premium skin care products listed on brand websites, the online prices of our new Walgreens premium skin care products are at least 50% less expensive, making high-quality skin care more accessible. It’s our way of delivering personalized solutions that don’t break the bank and we invite our customers to see for themselves.”

Among the products in the new collection are:

  • Gentle Cleanser ($10.49*): Designed to remove makeup, SPF and excess oils without drying the skin. 
  • Glycolic Acid Purifying Cleanser ($12.99*): Combines gentle cleansing with exfoliation and hydration. It conditions and softens skin, while helping smooth skin texture. 
  • 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant ($11.99*): Formulated to unclog and reduce the appearance of pores. 
  • Azelaic Acid Suspension 10% ($8.99*): Formulated to improve skin radiance and minimize the look of uneven skin tone.
  • Moisturizing Facial Cream ($12.99*): Designed to leave skin softer and smoother, providing immediate improvements to skin dryness and 24 hours of lightweight hydration. 
  • Super Invisible SPF40 ($14.99*): An antioxidant-rich weightless sunscreen that provides UVA/UVB protection without leaving any white cast. 
  • Hydrating Lip Mask ($9.99*): Designed with a nourishing formula, this lip mask helps to hydrate and lock in moisture. 
  • Watermelon AHA Mask ($18.99*): Designed to help skin look visibly brighter and plumper. 
  • Body Butter Firming Cream ($22.99*): Formulated as a fast-absorbing, ultra-nourishing, skin-softening cream that helps to smooth and visibly tighten the appearance of skin.

New serums in the line are priced at $5.99* each:

  • Collagen Serum ($5.99*): Designed to boost skin’s hydration, this collagen serum helps skin feel plumper, moisturized and youthful.
  • Hyaluronic Acid Serum ($5.99*): Draws moisture into the skin for deeper hydration and reinforces the protective skin barrier.
  • Vitamin C Serum ($5.99*): Helps skin look brighter, smoother, and refreshed.
  • Niacinamide Serum ($5.99*): Helps reduce excess oil and signs of redness.

*Online price at Walgreens.com. Pricing and selection may vary by in-store location.

This article originally appeared in sister publication Store Brands.

