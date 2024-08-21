CVS Features Employees' Artworks on Store Brand Journals

Designs from four CVS Health employees are featured in a line of journals available at CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide.

CVS is spotlighting issues important to consumers while also supporting and amplifying its employees’ lives and viewpoints. The CVS Pharmacy division of CVS Health Corp. is introducing a line of journals featuring designs inspired by the mental health and wellness journeys of four CVS Health colleagues.

The journals are part of the Caliber portfolio of school, work and stationery products. This is the first time that CVS Pharmacy is sharing team members’ artworks on store brand products. More than 75 pieces were submitted following a company-wide call for art, and the final designs were chosen by a panel of colleague judges.

The artists whose works will be featured in more than 6,700 CVS Pharmacy stores are Ashley Briggs of Richmond, Va., Matthew Everett of Saunderstown, R.I., Makayla Huerta of Brea, Calif. and Diego Rios of Ronkonkoma, N.Y. In addition to their designs, individual statements describing their inspiration and intent behind their depictions are featured on the inside cover of the respective journals.