CVS Features Employees' Artworks on Store Brand Journals
According to CVS, each artist-employee received a cash award for their participation.
“We’re seeing that consumers, particularly those in the Millennial and Gen Z age groups, are using journals not only for school or work but as essential tools for their wellness and personal growth,” said Mike Wier, VP of store brands at CVS Health. “We think these notebooks, featuring designs by our colleagues, will appeal to consumers’ desire for self-expression and help cultivate habits like journaling, habit tracking and creative exploration.”
Deborah Fernandez-Turner, deputy chief psychiatric officer, CVS Health, said that the journals, in turn, are an important platform for expression. “Journaling has long been used to help people process their thoughts and emotions,” she remarked. “Studies have shown that journaling after a difficult life event or about emotional expression and processing can help to improve one’s mood, anxiety and overall well-being.”
The notebooks are available to purchase in stores and on CVS.com for $8.99.
With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health has 300,000-plus colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. The company is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.