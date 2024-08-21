 Skip to main content

CVS Features Employees' Artworks on Store Brand Journals

Retail pharmacy adds 1st-of-its-kind products as a way to support mental health and wellness
Lynn Petrak
CVS journals
Designs from four CVS Health employees are featured in a line of journals available at CVS Pharmacy stores nationwide.

CVS is spotlighting issues important to consumers while also supporting and amplifying its employees’ lives and viewpoints. The CVS Pharmacy division of CVS Health Corp. is introducing a line of journals featuring designs inspired by the mental health and wellness journeys of four CVS Health colleagues. 

The journals are part of the Caliber portfolio of school, work and stationery products. This is the first time that CVS Pharmacy is sharing team members’ artworks on store brand products. More than 75 pieces were submitted following a company-wide call for art, and the final designs were chosen by a panel of colleague judges.

The artists whose works will be featured in more than 6,700 CVS Pharmacy stores are Ashley Briggs of Richmond, Va., Matthew Everett of Saunderstown, R.I., Makayla Huerta of Brea, Calif. and Diego Rios of Ronkonkoma, N.Y. In addition to their designs, individual statements describing their inspiration and intent behind their depictions are featured on the inside cover of the respective journals.

According to CVS, each artist-employee received a cash award for their participation. 

“We’re seeing that consumers, particularly those in the Millennial and Gen Z age groups, are using journals not only for school or work but as essential tools for their wellness and personal growth,” said Mike Wier, VP of store brands at CVS Health. “We think these notebooks, featuring designs by our colleagues, will appeal to consumers’ desire for self-expression and help cultivate habits like journaling, habit tracking and creative exploration.” 

Deborah Fernandez-Turner, deputy chief psychiatric officer, CVS Health, said that the journals, in turn, are an important platform for expression. “Journaling has long been used to help people process their thoughts and emotions,” she remarked. “Studies have shown that journaling after a difficult life event or about emotional expression and processing can help to improve one’s mood, anxiety and overall well-being.” 

The notebooks are available to purchase in stores and on CVS.com for $8.99. 

With its CVS Pharmacy subsidiary, Woonsocket, R.I.-based CVS Health has 300,000-plus colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. The company is No. 5 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.  

