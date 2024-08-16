Supermarkets Can Benefit From the Back-to-School Spending Boost
Promo Strategies Play a Key Role in BTS Success
Having said that, promotions should still play a role for all retailers, including grocers, as it is critical to offer unique value during this key shopping period. Depending on the depth of their science, data and capabilities, retailers can aim to win over more consumers with highly targeted promotions and deals.
Staying true to your brand while leveraging the best analytics can lead to the right balance of pricing and promotional actions to drive desired business outcomes that can be a win-win for shoppers and retailers alike.
Markdown Missteps: How to Avoid Them
Clearance is an often-overlooked element of a grocer’s BTS pricing strategy, but it can be the difference between a highly successful and a poor-performing BTS period.
The classic mistake that most retailers make with BTS clearance is waiting to initiate markdowns until it’s too late and demand has already waned.
The second big mistake retailers make is putting items on clearance at the same time nationally. Due to the highly localized nature of BTS, this second mistake is quite egregious — you don’t want to put a product on clearance at the wrong time in one state just because it’s the right time in another.
The third mistake is not using advanced optimization to determine the markdown offers and cadence on products. Simply offering 25% off for two weeks followed by 50% off the next two weeks might sound nice, but it could be millions of dollars away from the right discount approach.
While apparel merchants generally pay decent attention to their markdown strategies, it’s fair to say that a lot of hard goods and consumables merchants don’t spend enough effort or analytical time to drive value in this area.
Remember: BTS Can Mean Bigger Basket Sizes
BTS offers a great opportunity for supermarkets to drive traffic and increase basket sizes. Retailers with the best analytics, strategies, processes and technologies will continue to grow share during the BTS period.