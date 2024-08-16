Supermarkets Can Benefit From the Back-to-School Spending Boost

The ability to leverage data-driven pricing can help retailers plan, forecast and execute the best strategies with surgical precision across a challengingly diverse BTS landscape.

This back-to-school (BTS) season, consumers are downtrading to save money. Downtrading can be many different things, including buying more private label, switching to a less-expensive retailer, buying more items on promotion, and/or looking for volume discounts to save money.

Regardless of how it’s defined, consumers are looking for value, even if the impacts of inflation are less pronounced than the previous two BTS seasons. As consumers look for value, they are increasingly less loyal to individual retailers and open to finding value anywhere.

[RELATED: Summer Focus Switches to Back-to-School Shopping]

BTS Pricing Strategies Aren’t One-Size-Fits-All

BTS is a uniquely challenging event for retailers to plan for because it’s highly localized, as the school start dates differ from state to state. Adding to the chaos of BTS planning are tax-free holidays in some states that offer consumers a chance to spend on BTS items without having to pay any sales taxes. As one can imagine, these tax-free holidays can lead to spikes in sales.

Having an analytics-informed localized pricing strategy is critical to succeeding during BTS. Because the timing, location and competitors all vary by location, retailers can’t build winning BTS pricing strategies with a one-size-fits-all approach. The ability to leverage data-driven pricing can help retailers plan, forecast and execute the best strategies with surgical precision across a challengingly diverse BTS landscape.

The decision to grow sales during BTS via lower pricing or extra promotions differs by retailer and by products. The best approach for most retailers is to stay true to their brand while leveraging the right analytics to find opportunities to drive optimal results.

For retailers that are heavily invested in their EDLP (everyday low price) strategy, it may make more sense to lower pricing to meet the needs of BTS consumers. For “Hi-Lo” retailers that build demand and price perception via a heavy promotional strategy, it makes sense to continue that approach for BTS.