HelloFresh Debuts New Family-Friendly Menu

[RELATED: Produce Promotions Roll Out in Time for Back to School]

Along with the new menu, HelloFresh is committed to aiding needy families through a new partnership with No Kid Hungry. Under the partnership, HelloFresh will help provide meals to children grappling with food insecurity by donating $1 with every purchase of a HelloFresh kids’ meal during the month of September. This can help provide 10 meals for food-insecure youngster. No Kid Hungry is a program of Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Share Our Strength.

Berlin-based HelloFresh operates in 18 international markets and is No. 56 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America. The company has offices in New York, Chicago and Boulder, Colo.