HelloFresh Debuts New Family-Friendly Menu

Move comes in time for back-to-school season
Bridget Goldschmidt
Along with a new family-friendly menu, HelloFresh is committed to aiding needy families through a new partnership with No Kid Hungry.

As back-to-school season ramps up, meal kit company HelloFresh has released a comprehensive new family-friendly menu enabling parents and kids to plan and prepare meals more easily during one of the busiest times of the year. 

The new family-friendly menu includes the following features:

  • “Build-a-Plate”: Such recipes as Spaghetti & Meatball Bar or Grilled Cheese Sandwich Bar consist of a main dish with various sides, toppings and add-on options so that each family member can get exactly what they want.
  • Six-Serving Meal Plan: For the first time, HelloFresh is providing a six-serving meal plan size that can accommodate larger households, fill up smaller families with big appetites or allow for the added perk of having leftovers. 
  • “Big Batch”: Recipes like Slow Cooker Slammin’ BBQ Chicken Sandos provide double the portion so home cooks can easily feed a crowd or plan to use the leftovers for future meals. 
  • Kid-Oriented: Families can choose from a variety of quick meals especially created for children, including Turkey Gouda Pinwheels or Cheesy Flatbread Pizza.
  • Ready in 20 Minutes or Under: Recipes such as Hail Caesar Chicken Wraps were designed to be prepared and served in 20 minutes or fewer.
Along with the new menu, HelloFresh is committed to aiding needy families through a new partnership with No Kid Hungry. Under the partnership, HelloFresh will help provide meals to children grappling with food insecurity by donating $1 with every purchase of a HelloFresh kids’ meal during the month of September. This can help provide 10 meals for food-insecure youngster. No Kid Hungry is a program of Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Share Our Strength. 

Berlin-based HelloFresh operates in 18 international markets and is No. 56 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top retailers of food and consumables in North America. The company has offices in New York, Chicago and Boulder, Colo.

