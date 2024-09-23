Stop & Shop Debuts 'Premium' Private Label Coffee

The blends in the line include:

Bold Barista: An earthy, full-bodied blend tailored for those who seek intense and bold flavors.

Cozy Cabin: This nutty, creamy blend features notes of sweet caramel, hazelnut and berries.

Dawns Dance: This medium-bodied coffee strikes a balanced medley of dark chocolate, citrus and cherry.

Smoky Symphony: Offering bold cacao flavors that harmonize for a smoky, full-bodied finish.

Sunrise Solace: This choice for the morning offers a light, smooth body with floral and citrus notes.

Tropical Twist: This flavor features a blend of citrus, chocolate, and berries in a smooth, medium style. The blend is also available in whole bean.

Mellow Moonlight (Decaf): Ease into a creamy body with subtle suggestions of toasted graham cracker.

“Our mission with Taste of Inspirations is to deliver premium products at an unbeatable value for our shoppers,” said Natalia Torres-Furtado, VP of category management at Stop & Shop. “The new coffee collection shows our commitment to quality and flavor, delivering a lineup that competes with well-loved brands, at a fraction of the price.”

The new Taste of Inspirations coffee collection was brought to life in collaboration with coffee specialist, Andrew Hetzel. With more than 20 years of experience as a coffee consultant, Hetzel has worked globally in coffee and helped small businesses and global brands while also improving government policies for coffee farmers in developing countries.

“Taste of Inspirations brought me a new challenge: Creating a premium coffee line that could compete with bigger brands at a better price point and still be exceptional on their own," he said. “After many months and hundreds of tastings later, we’ve landed on a collection that is distinguished and delicious.”

Shoppers can find the new Taste of Inspirations premium coffee collection at all 360 Stop & Shop locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey beginning this weekend. The regular price for products in the line are $7.99 per 12-oz. packaged bag or 10-count K-Cup pods pack. For a limited time, Stop & Shop’s GO Rewards members can take advantage of a $6.99 sale price per bag or K-Cup pods pack.

This article was originally covered in sister publication Store Brands.