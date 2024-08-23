The Fresh Market Leans In on Breakfast

Beyond the breakfast occasion, families can opt for The Fresh Market’s recently introduced Hot & Fresh Pizza and the Little Big Meal (LBM) program, featuring prepped and ready-to-cook dinners for four people at only $25, with a new meal offered every Wednesday. During the month of September, The Fresh Market is inviting shoppers to “Try an LBM on Us” when spending $80 on Curbside Pickup with code TFMLBM24. Customers will be able to add a Little Big Meal to their order, and curbside pickup fees will be eliminated. Additionally, to mark summer’s last long weekend, The Fresh Market is offering free delivery from Aug. 28 through Sept. 2 on its website with code LABORDAY2024.

For yet more meal inspiration, The Fresh Market’s Shoppable Livestream features easy recipes and after-school snacks.

Further, as kids head back to school, the grocer is rolling out three-day deals on select categories Aug. 23 to Aug. 25 and Sept. 6 to Sept. 8. Shoppers will be guided through the grocery aisles to find energy bars, healthy lunchbox and after-school snacks, juices, pantry staples, and more.

And when it comes time to pay, as of this month, The Fresh Market now accepts Electronic Benefits Transfer for Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) online for same-day delivery and/or pickup via the chain’s website and through The Fresh Market storefront on Instacart. This launch follows the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service’s most recent approval of The Fresh Market to accept SNAP online via Instacart.

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 160 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.