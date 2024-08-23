 Skip to main content

The Fresh Market Leans In on Breakfast

Specialty food retailer offers grab-and-go options, new coffee collection, as well as meal inspo for other dayparts
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
The Fresh Market Coffee Collection Main Image
The Fresh Market has added another coffee collection, consisting of 30-plus expertly curated, ethically sourced selections made from the highest-quality beans, to its own-brand lineup.

As summer gives way to fall, The Fresh Market is helping families get back into the swing of a new school year and a greater number of activities by accentuating what many consider the most important meal of the day.

To ensure that consumers start the day off right, The Fresh Market has rolled out a grab-and-go breakfast station near the deli area in all 160 of its stores. From 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. daily, shoppers can choose from an assortment of hot croissant sandwiches and cool parfait cups, in addition to sweet pastries and the grocer’s own Farmhouse Egg Bake, a thin potato crust filled with eggs, hash browns, sausage, bacon, cheddar cheese, onions and green peppers. Once they’ve chosen what to eat, customers can breakfast in the store’s café seating area or take their meal with them.

[RELATED: Consumers Want to Kick-Start Their Day With Protein]

Additionally, The Fresh Market has added another coffee collection to its own-brand lineup. These 30-plus expertly curated, ethically sourced selections are made from the highest-quality beans. Shoppers can sample the new coffee during two-hour tasting events (10 a.m.-12 p.m.) held on successive Saturdays: Aug. 24 and 31 and Sept. 7 and 14. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Beyond the breakfast occasion, families can opt for The Fresh Market’s recently introduced Hot & Fresh Pizza and the Little Big Meal (LBM) program, featuring prepped and ready-to-cook dinners for four people at only $25, with a new meal offered every Wednesday. During the month of September, The Fresh Market is inviting shoppers to “Try an LBM on Us” when spending $80 on Curbside Pickup with code TFMLBM24. Customers will be able to add a Little Big Meal to their order, and curbside pickup fees will be eliminated. Additionally, to mark summer’s last long weekend, The Fresh Market is offering free delivery from Aug. 28 through Sept. 2 on its website with code LABORDAY2024.

For yet more meal inspiration, The Fresh Market’s Shoppable Livestream features easy recipes and after-school snacks.

Further, as kids head back to school, the grocer is rolling out three-day deals on select categories Aug. 23 to Aug. 25 and Sept. 6 to Sept. 8. Shoppers will be guided through the grocery aisles to find energy bars, healthy lunchbox and after-school snacks, juices, pantry staples, and more.

And when it comes time to pay, as of this month, The Fresh Market now accepts Electronic Benefits Transfer for Supplemental Nutrition and Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) online for same-day delivery and/or pickup via the chain’s website and through The Fresh Market storefront on Instacart. This launch follows the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service’s most recent approval of The Fresh Market to accept SNAP online via Instacart

Greensboro, N.C.-based The Fresh Market operates 160 stores in 22 states. The grocer is No. 71 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds