Ditching the Drive-Thru for On-the-Go Healthy Groceries

Busy Parents

Moms, dads and other caregivers usually have a lot to juggle and what often feels like fewer hours in the day to do it in. Canned, frozen and other shelf-stable goods may be a great fit for this demographic of shoppers. Parents themselves can rely on products like reduced-sodium soups, carrot and hummus packs, or well-balanced frozen meals, while kids can turn to no-sugar-added pineapple cups, yogurt or veggie-blend pouches, freeze-dried fruit, and oatmeal bars to keep them happily distracted during car rides or at home. Dedicate a part of your circular to catering to this group of folks to make meal and snack times fun and simple.

[TWIG Podcast: Bringing Health & Well-Being to the Grocery Aisle]

Brown Bagging It

Lunch may not be granted the title of “most important meal of that day,” but it comes close. Nourishment at or around the halfway point of the day is imperative to keep energy afloat, especially to avoid the notorious afternoon slump. Customers know that having a strong midday meal is going to predict the latter half of the day’s focus and momentum, especially for working adults. Find ways to cross-merchandise colorful lunchboxes, handy silverware, freeze packs and collapsible bento boxes next to single-serve healthy favorites. Set up an area with these items next to yogurt, string cheese and cottage cheese cups in the dairy case, or near aisles with animal- or plant-based tuna pouches, beef jerky, and canned chicken.

For the Gym

Although gym bags might not be the cleanest environment for stowing healthy to-go foods, they’re likely the first places that customers will think to throw some portable snacks to enjoy before, during or after a workout. Make healthy eating for everyday athletes a no-brainer by dedicating a section of your retailer website to a list or carousel of on-trend products, alongside an expert nutrition article about eating and hydrating for effective workouts. Key products that make an impact include performance bars, electrolyte drinks, water enhancer mixes, granola, raisins or peanut butter packs.

Targeted efforts to reach convenience shoppers with on-the-go healthy foods can be a win-win for your retailer.