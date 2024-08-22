 Skip to main content

Walmart Adds Burger King Perk to Membership

Retailer launches 1st-ever dining benefit with fast-food chain
Marian Zboraj
Walmart Burger king
Walmart+ members can enjoy 25% off Burger King digital orders every day and a free flame-grilled Whopper every three months.

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, Walmart’s membership program and Burger King have joined forces to introduce an exclusive dining benefit for the retailer's members. Starting Aug. 22, Walmart+ members can enjoy 25% off any Burger King digital order every day. Additionally, starting in September, members can receive a free flame-grilled Whopper every three months with any purchase.

According to Walmart, this benefit is designed to save members time and money, catering to their fast-paced lifestyles in which grocery shopping, meal planning and cooking may not always be feasible. Most Americans eat from quick-service restaurants several times a week, as reported by EnterpriseAppsToday.

“The inclusion of a Burger King benefit in our Walmart+ membership portfolio is exciting,” said Venessa Yates, SVP and general manager of Walmart+. “We consistently strive to offer benefits that focus on our members, aligning with our commitment to deliver undeniable value and convenience. We're confident our members will welcome the additional savings, and we're thrilled to collaborate with a trusted brand like Burger King to offer this benefit.”

“Burger King has long been known for offering guests high-quality products for a great value – an approach that’s shared by our friends at Walmart, making this partnership a natural fit,” added Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer at Miami-based Burger King North America. “We’re thrilled to join the Walmart+ program as its first-ever dining partner and look forward to providing members of Walmart+ even more savings on their flame-grilled favorites at Burger King.”

Walmart+ members can redeem the new benefit via the BK app or bk.com. To activate the benefit, Walmart+ members will need to link their membership with their existing Burger King Royal Perks account or create an account at no charge. Once linked, Walmart+ members can visit the offers tab on the BK app or on bk.com, select a participating Burger King location, add the desired offer to the cart and place their order.

Offered at no extra cost to the Walmart+ membership, the Burger King benefit is the latest move by Walmart+ to give its members even more value. At $98 a year or $12.95 a month, the membership combines digital and in-store benefits like free delivery from the store, free shipping with no minimum order, gas and travel discounts with Expedia, video streaming with Paramount+, early access, and returns from home. 

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century

