Walmart Adds Burger King Perk to Membership

“Burger King has long been known for offering guests high-quality products for a great value – an approach that’s shared by our friends at Walmart, making this partnership a natural fit,” added Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer at Miami-based Burger King North America. “We’re thrilled to join the Walmart+ program as its first-ever dining partner and look forward to providing members of Walmart+ even more savings on their flame-grilled favorites at Burger King.”

Walmart+ members can redeem the new benefit via the BK app or bk.com. To activate the benefit, Walmart+ members will need to link their membership with their existing Burger King Royal Perks account or create an account at no charge. Once linked, Walmart+ members can visit the offers tab on the BK app or on bk.com, select a participating Burger King location, add the desired offer to the cart and place their order.

Offered at no extra cost to the Walmart+ membership, the Burger King benefit is the latest move by Walmart+ to give its members even more value. At $98 a year or $12.95 a month, the membership combines digital and in-store benefits like free delivery from the store, free shipping with no minimum order, gas and travel discounts with Expedia, video streaming with Paramount+, early access, and returns from home.

Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.

