The Next Evolution of Incentives and Loyalty

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 2:00 PM EST

Financial pressure and digital transformation have combined forces, resulting in consumers who are demanding savings, personalization, and inspiration. Join industry experts Pia Ostos–VP, Strategy & General Manager, CPGs at Inmar–and KC Glaser–Senior Manager, Brand Experience - Loyalty & Rewards at General Mills– as they discuss the critical role of innovation in CPG Incentives & Loyalty to keep up with increasing consumer expectations.



In this power-packed session, Pia and KC will unravel the evolution of incentives and loyalty and share how they are blazing a new trail to meet shifting consumer demand. Gain actionable insights on:

Metrics that matter and how to use them to make decisions

Navigating national versus retailer spend

Addressing private-label shift and trade-down behaviors

Multi-brand marketing

Personalization, Gen AI & future outlook

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear how GMI and Inmar are innovating their incentive and loyalty strategies to exceed consumer expectations while maximizing their own return!