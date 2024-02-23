Sponsored Content

The Next Evolution of Incentives and Loyalty

2/23/2024

REGISTER NOW

Wednesday, March 20, 2024 2:00 PM EST

Financial pressure and digital transformation have combined forces, resulting in consumers who are demanding savings, personalization, and inspiration. Join industry experts Pia Ostos–VP, Strategy & General Manager, CPGs at Inmar–and KC Glaser–Senior Manager, Brand Experience - Loyalty & Rewards at General Mills– as they discuss the critical role of innovation in CPG Incentives & Loyalty to keep up with increasing consumer expectations.

In this power-packed session, Pia and KC will unravel the evolution of incentives and loyalty and share how they are blazing a new trail to meet shifting consumer demand. Gain actionable insights on:

  • Metrics that matter and how to use them to make decisions
  • Navigating national versus retailer spend
  • Addressing private-label shift and trade-down behaviors
  • Multi-brand marketing
  • Personalization, Gen AI & future outlook

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear how GMI and Inmar are innovating their incentive and loyalty strategies to exceed consumer expectations while maximizing their own return!

The Next Evolution of Incentives and Loyalty

REGISTER NOW!

Sponsored By:

InmarIntelligence_logo_032024

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds