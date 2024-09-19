Convenience Stores Embrace Private Brands

The Evolving Shopper

Meanwhile, Capps points out that the ever-changing behavior of shoppers, which seems to evolve at a more rapid pace than in prior years, offers convenience stores opportunities to develop unique products and further build out their private brands.

“We know the value equation is changing, but as it changes, we see retailers continuing to keep their foot on the gas pedal as it relates to bold flavor development, convenient pack sizes and finding ways to expand a portfolio offering beyond just the basics,” she says. “Retailers that are investing in private brands are also investing to keep shoppers satisfied with better overall value, and meeting shifting shopper needs that live up to the quality expectations shoppers have come to know and expect.”

At 7-Eleven, Boyers notes that the focus is on providing private-brand products that are higher in quality than national brands, at a better retail price for shoppers. With the retailer offering more than 900 store-brand items across 50 categories, the convenience store chain’s product developers source quality ingredients to create differentiated products for its assortments.

“We partner with manufacturers to produce these new and innovative items that are the first to market, the best in the market and/or exclusive to 7-Eleven stores,” she adds.

An example of 7-Eleven’s efforts to develop unique, quality items that Boyers cites is the convenience store chain’s collaboration with Miracle Seltzer on the launch of a sparkling-water line sold under the 7-Select brand.

The assortment, which features such flavors as lemon-lime, green apple and sweet orange, was also used by 7-Eleven in an April Fools marketing campaign that included its Big Bite Hot Dog. The prank included hot dog-flavored sparkling water. This hoax served to generate awareness of the quality and innovation of the 7-Select line, according to Boyers.

At TXB, Smartt notes that the growing trust and confidence that shoppers have in private label products has given the convenience store chain more freedom to be adventurous when developing new products.

“From the beginning, we’ve taken the viewpoint that we want to create quality products for our private-brand assortment, and we want that to be the perception in the consumer’s mind,” he says. “When developing products, we’re always looking for uniqueness in terms of flavor, package size, etc. It’s all about creating a quality brand that offers some differentiation.”

Part of the strategy to set itself apart from other retailers is TXB’s non-consumable private-brand product line. This includes such items as apparel and hard- and soft-sided coolers, among other products.