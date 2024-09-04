Associated Wholesale Grocers Expands Salty Snack Portfolio

AWG Brands, the private brands portfolio of Associated Wholesale Grocers, Inc., has launched an expanded salty snacks assortment from its Always Save, Best Choice, and Best Choice Superior Selections brands.

According to AWG officials, the new lineup is designed to help AWG member retailers deliver exceptional value and quality to consumers in the highly competitive snack market. With the rising costs of national brand salty snack items, showcasing a larger variety of AWG Brands products in this category helps build consumer price perception and loyalty.

“The salty snacks category is important because it’s the second largest in center store grocery behind water and soda,” said Jared Grieve, AWG category manager. “From the highly anticipated Best Choice cinnamon sugar pretzel braids to the new value-sized Always Save potato chips, the AWG Brands salty snacks assortment puts our member retailers in a better position to compete and win through quality and price.”