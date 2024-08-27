Campbell’s Sells Pop Secret
Better-for-you-snack company Our Home acquires popcorn business
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
Campbell's Snack Focus
For Campbell’s, offloading the brand, which generated around $120 million in net sales in fiscal 2024, is the next step in their efforts to better focus their snacks business. The CPG acquired the Pop Secret brand in 2018 as part of its $6.1 billion acquisition of Snyder’s-Lance.
Campbell’s reported in June that its snack business was under pressure, particularly among lower- and middle-income consumers. However, the slowdowns were said by company leaders to be modest vs. other edible categories, with recovery expected over the next few quarters.
The No. 73 publicly owned consumer goods company reports its fiscal full-year results this week.
This article was originally covered in sister publication Consumer Goods Technology.