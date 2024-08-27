Campbell’s Sells Pop Secret

Pop Secret generated about $120 million in net sales in fiscal 2024, according to Campbell’s.

Campbell Soup Company has sold off its Pop Secret popcorn business to Our Home, a better-for-you snack company.

Terms of the deal weren’t shared.

The privately owned Our Home includes such brands as Popchips, Should Taste Good, and Real Food From The Ground Up within its portfolio, and Pop Secret marks their entry into the microwave popcorn category.

Our Home is on a growth spurt, picking up the Sonoma Creamery cheese snack brand in May. It also acquired the RW Garcia and Good Health brands and several manufacturing facilities from Utz Brands earlier this year.

Our Home founder and CEO Aaron Greenwald said in a statement that Pop Secret carried significant multi-outlet consumption and widespread household recognition.