What Grocery Brands Are Most Popular Among Hispanic Shoppers?
Top food brands in this demographic were M&Ms (No. 12), Hershey (No. 18) and Oreo (No. 20). High-profile retailers landed on the list as perceived brands, such as Amazon (No. 10) and Walmart (No. 13).
Collage also took a look at differentiated brands that leverage group traits and passions. Top-ranked CPGs tied to the grocery sector include Bimbo, Suavital, Gansito, Nescafe, Pantene and Don Julio.
The firm’s researchers did a deep dive on certain popular brands, one of which was Hershey. “Hershey wins Hispanics’ trust with a nuanced understanding of the segment’s food preferences,” the researchers asserted, citing examples like the company’s focus on Valentine’s Day and its internal initiatives, including bilingual manufacturing plants and the company’s support of women. According to Collage, a whopping 89% of Hispanics say they “like” or “love” this brand.
Other brands and retailers can take a cue from the high-scoring brands in the research, analysts noted. “Understanding the dual nature of Hispanic culture, which blends historical and modern elements, is crucial for brands because it demonstrates cultural relevance, authenticity, and inclusivity. This also appeals to a broader audience that values diversity, shared values, and innovative, culturally sensitive marketing. By respecting and celebrating cultural nuances, brands can enhance their reputation, foster deeper emotional connections, and broaden their market appeal,” wrote Sudipti Kumar, director, cultural insights at Collage in a new blog post.