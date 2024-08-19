 Skip to main content

What Grocery Brands Are Most Popular Among Hispanic Shoppers?

New report from Collage highlights CPGs and retailers that deliver on value proposition
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Collage chart
Data from "Top Brands for Hispanics" report, shared by Collage Group.

Ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month, the cultural insights firm Collage Group released a new report revealing top brands that appeal to Hispanic shoppers. In addition to spotlighting specific brands, the research underscored the drivers behind purchases and loyalty among this demographic group.

As with other cohorts, this segment of shoppers embraces brands that support their community members and cultures. Specifically, Hispanic consumers asserted that they like brands that blend traditional heritage with contemporary cultural influences, including music and fashion, and also gravitate to brands that prioritize the needs of Spanish speakers, bringing family and friends together.

Both grocers and CPGs that sell into food retailing channels ranked high among Hispanic respondents. Bounty, for example, was No. 2 in the list of brands that connect with Hispanic shoppers, behind YouTube as the overall leader. Several self-care and wellness brands scored well, including Dove (No. 5), Ziploc (No. 6), Colgate (No. 7), Band-Aid (No. 8), Downy (No. 11), Tylenol (No. 14), Tide (No. 15), Windex (No. 17) and Crest (No. 19).

Top food brands in this demographic were M&Ms (No. 12), Hershey (No. 18) and Oreo (No. 20). High-profile retailers landed on the list as perceived brands, such as Amazon (No. 10) and Walmart (No. 13).

Collage also took a look at differentiated brands that leverage group traits and passions. Top-ranked CPGs tied to the grocery sector include Bimbo, Suavital, Gansito, Nescafe, Pantene and Don Julio.

The firm’s researchers did a deep dive on certain popular brands, one of which was Hershey. “Hershey wins Hispanics’ trust with a nuanced understanding of the segment’s food preferences,” the researchers asserted, citing examples like the company’s focus on Valentine’s Day and its internal initiatives, including bilingual manufacturing plants and the company’s support of women. According to Collage, a whopping 89% of Hispanics say they “like” or “love” this brand.

Other brands and retailers can take a cue from the high-scoring brands in the research, analysts noted. “Understanding the dual nature of Hispanic culture, which blends historical and modern elements, is crucial for brands because it demonstrates cultural relevance, authenticity, and inclusivity. This also appeals to a broader audience that values diversity, shared values, and innovative, culturally sensitive marketing. By respecting and celebrating cultural nuances, brands can enhance their reputation, foster deeper emotional connections, and broaden their market appeal,” wrote Sudipti Kumar, director, cultural insights at Collage in a new blog post. 

