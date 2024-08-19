What Grocery Brands Are Most Popular Among Hispanic Shoppers?

Ahead of Hispanic Heritage Month, the cultural insights firm Collage Group released a new report revealing top brands that appeal to Hispanic shoppers. In addition to spotlighting specific brands, the research underscored the drivers behind purchases and loyalty among this demographic group.

As with other cohorts, this segment of shoppers embraces brands that support their community members and cultures. Specifically, Hispanic consumers asserted that they like brands that blend traditional heritage with contemporary cultural influences, including music and fashion, and also gravitate to brands that prioritize the needs of Spanish speakers, bringing family and friends together.

Both grocers and CPGs that sell into food retailing channels ranked high among Hispanic respondents. Bounty, for example, was No. 2 in the list of brands that connect with Hispanic shoppers, behind YouTube as the overall leader. Several self-care and wellness brands scored well, including Dove (No. 5), Ziploc (No. 6), Colgate (No. 7), Band-Aid (No. 8), Downy (No. 11), Tylenol (No. 14), Tide (No. 15), Windex (No. 17) and Crest (No. 19).