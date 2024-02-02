Our Home Adding RW Garcia, Good Health to Snack Brand Portfolio

Its acquisition of the RW Garcia and Good Health brands from Utz will enable Our Home to vertically integrate across all salty subcategories, spurring streamlined and substantial growth.

Snack company Our Home has entered into a definitive agreement with Hanover, Pa.-based Utz Brands Inc. to acquire from certain Utz subsidiaries the RW Garcia and Good Health brands, as well as two new manufacturing plants, and the assumption of Utz’s Las Vegas facility’s lease and manufacturing operation. According to Our Home, “This move significantly scales [our] existing platform and footprint across the country, further expanding [our] ability to provide great-quality snacks at a great value to [our] customers.”

“These acquisitions will diversify Our Home brands across a variety of salty snack categories, reinforcing our position as a leading independent better-for-you snacking platform,” noted Aaron Greenwald, founder and CEO of the Boonton, N.J.-based company. “We are proud to be building a platform and team that [are] dedicated to creating and delivering our products and promise to customers.”

Following the close of the deal, which is expected to occur on Feb. 5, Our Home will have five total manufacturing facilities across the country, from coast to coast. This move will enable Our Home to vertically integrate across all salty subcategories, spurring streamlined and substantial growth.

Known for its tortilla chips, corn chips and gluten-free crackers, RW Garcia is dedicated to strict non-GMO and sustainability commitments, while Good Health’s broad product portfolio spans various flavors and formats, among them pretzels, veggie chips, popcorn, puffs and fries.

Our Home owns production and manufacturing facilities across all snack subcategories. Its portfolio of brands currently consists of Food Should Taste Good, Popchips, Real Food From The Ground Up and You Need This.

Other recent M&A developments in the CPG space include the sale of Danone’s Horizon Organic dairy brands to global investment firm Platinum Equity, Chobani’s acquisition of coffee company La Colombe, and the merger of Ferrara Candy Co. and Jelly Belly Candy Co.