3 Legacy CPGs Announce Brand Overhauls

A new year is bringing a new look for some high-profile consumer brands. Legacy food companies Ocean Spray, Mars and Pomi recently announced significant updates within their portfolios.

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. unveiled a new brand identity, the first of its kind in more than 20 years. The fresh approach is based on the concept of being “wildly uncommon,” from its agricultural roots and practices to its product innovation.

The overhaul is comprehensive, spanning advertising, partnerships, licensing and new product development. From a product perspective, Lakeville, Mass.-based Ocean Spray recently rolled out new items like Chocolate Dipped Cranberry Bites, its first zero sugar beverage and limited-edition Cran X Dragon Fruit brand, among other offerings. The company has also dropped new ads and is using a new logo, illustrations, typography and photography. In January, Ocean Spray started introducing its makeover across most of its beverage and its Craisins dried cranberries-centered product.