3 Legacy CPGs Announce Brand Overhauls

Mars is targeting the under-25 Gen Z and Gen Alpha age groups in its new chewing gum platform.
Mars, Inc. is another stalwart brand that is making a big change. The company announced a “monumental” overhaul of its Orbit, Extra, Freedent and Yida brands of chewing gum as part of a new global brand platform called “Chew You Good.” The initiative repositions gum from an occasional freshening fix to an essential everyday chewing companion.
The enhanced, integrated platform, backed by an initial $50 million media spend, will roll out in the UK, Poland and Spain and then scale across the rest of Europe, Australia, America and the Middle East later this year. The overhaul includes a new visual look and ads aimed at the next generation of consumers: The under-25 demographic is the most likely of any age group to chew gum, Mars reports.
“Chew You Good – three words that remind us that no matter where you are, or what you’re doing, there’s a simple way to take a bite sized me-moment with Orbit, Extra, Freedent, Yida gum. Because sometimes that’s all you need,” said Alyona Fedorchenko, global gum and mints portfolio VP at Chicago-based Mars Snacking. “And we are completely unapologetic in trying to support that endeavor, it’s what consumers are telling us they want from our brand, and it’s what we intend to deliver, one chew at a time, with the launch of this exciting new platform.”