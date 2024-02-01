3 Legacy CPGs Announce Brand Overhauls

Ocean Spray, Mars and Pomi show off new looks, with updated products, packaging and campaigns
Lynn Petrak
Senior Editor
Ocean Spray new look
The 95-year-old Ocean Spray brand has updated its portfolio guided by the theme of "wildly uncommon."

A new year is bringing a new look for some high-profile consumer brands. Legacy food companies Ocean Spray, Mars and Pomi recently announced significant updates within their portfolios.

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. unveiled a new brand identity, the first of its kind in more than 20 years. The fresh approach is based on the concept of being “wildly uncommon,” from its agricultural roots and practices to its product innovation. 

The overhaul is comprehensive, spanning advertising, partnerships, licensing and new product development. From a product perspective, Lakeville, Mass.-based Ocean Spray recently rolled out new items like Chocolate Dipped Cranberry Bites, its first zero sugar beverage and limited-edition Cran X Dragon Fruit brand, among other offerings. The company has also dropped new ads and is using a new logo, illustrations, typography and photography. In January, Ocean Spray started introducing its makeover across most of its beverage and its Craisins dried cranberries-centered product. 

"Taking on the task to redefine the brand identity of a nearly 95-year-old company is something we didn't take lightly. Guided by the desire to show up in wildly uncommon ways and be unapologetically offbeat, allowed us to lean into what makes the co-op so unique," explained Eliza Sadler, head of brand elevation at Ocean Spray. "I'm proud to say that we have achieved this – this reimagining is as bold as our fruit and unapologetically ambitious as our founders. Through every touchpoint, we are focused on unleashing and fully leveraging the equity and strength of the Ocean Spray brand in a way that shepherds us into the next generation while remaining true to our legacy."

Mars new gum
Mars is targeting the under-25 Gen Z and Gen Alpha age groups in its new chewing gum platform.

Mars, Inc. is another stalwart brand that is making a big change. The company announced a “monumental” overhaul of its Orbit, Extra, Freedent and Yida brands of chewing gum as part of a new global brand platform called “Chew You Good.” The initiative repositions gum from an occasional freshening fix to an essential everyday chewing companion. 

The enhanced, integrated platform, backed by an initial $50 million media spend, will roll out in the UK, Poland and Spain and then scale across the rest of Europe, Australia, America and the Middle East later this year. The overhaul includes a new visual look and ads aimed at the next generation of consumers: The under-25 demographic is the most likely of any age group to chew gum, Mars reports. 

 “Chew You Good – three words that remind us that no matter where you are, or what you’re doing, there’s a simple way to take a bite sized me-moment with Orbit, Extra, Freedent, Yida gum. Because sometimes that’s all you need,” said Alyona Fedorchenko, global gum and mints portfolio VP at Chicago-based Mars Snacking. “And we are completely unapologetic in trying to support that endeavor, it’s what consumers are telling us they want from our brand, and it’s what we intend to deliver, one chew at a time, with the launch of this exciting new platform.”  

Pomi line
The Pomi brand is rolling out new visuals and packaging as part of a global revamping of the brand.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old global tomato brand Pomi is also revitalizing its brand. The revamp includes new visuals featuring streamlined colors and a seek design, along with key packaging changes. Pomi is introducing two innovative packaging options: A full barrier pack and a sustainable plant-based package that utilizes reduced polymer content and sugarcane-based materials.

"Following the successful launch of Pomi's new visual identity in Italy and Europe in 2023, we feel it's the right moment to bring a unified identity for Pomi to provide a consistent consumer experience worldwide, attract a younger audience, and engage them in our commitment to a sustainable future,” remarked Fabrizio Fichera, global director of marketing and business development of Casalasco and Pomi. 

