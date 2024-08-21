Market of Choice Expands Proprietary Wine Assortment

“We curate an exceptional assortment of wines from around the world, although we’re known for our focus on Oregon producers, and this expertise extends to our private release collection,” said Steve Johnson, Market of Choice beverage sales manager. “The new Place Pinot Noir is a celebration of Oregon’s wine industry and it made sense to start with the Dundee Hills, recognized globally as a leading region for pinot noir.”

The Place line expands Market of Choice’s assortment of unique wines that have been fixtures on store shelves.

Its CommUnity Cellars wines come from Grochau Cellars, where grapes are hand-harvested from organic and sustainably farmed vineyards in the Willamette Valley and Columbia Gorge before undergoing a slow, natural fermentation process. The line includes a Pinot Noir, a Pinot Gris, and a Cellars Rosé, with wines priced from $18 to $26 per bottle.

Intersect wines are said to represent where Northwest crossroads meet along intersections of freeways, rivers, and mountains — adding to the Market of Choice collection with classic varietals, including cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc, and other varietals from the lush vineyards of Oregon and Washington. These wines are crafted for everyday enjoyment and are offered at an exceptional price (usually in the teens) without compromising on quality.

Through the Bubbles Project, Market of Choice offers sparkling wines sourced from various regions around the world, such as an Asolo Prosecco Superiore D.O.C.G. produced in Volpago del Montello, Italy. Products in the line include Champagne and a Cava Rosé.

This article was originally covered in sister publications Store Brands.