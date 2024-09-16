Tops Markets Debuts New Artisan Breads

Tops Friendly Markets has launched a new assortment of artisan breads, which the grocer said is designed to enhance sandwiches, appetizers and table bread with “superior taste and quality.”

Partnering with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Rich Products, the new breads contain no artificial additives, colors, or sweeteners — combined with high hydration and organic ingredients for an authentic and wholesome flavor. At the heart of its process is an all-natural dough starter (Levain), which has been in use since 1995.

“As a leader in the bakery category, we were looking for the right partner to enhance our specialty breads and rolls offerings,” said Joseph Mailhot, manager fresh bakery merchandising for Tops. “We’re excited to team up with Buffalo-based Rich’s to provide our customers with an exciting new offering that not only delivers a unique flavor profile, but is the perfect loaf to serve to guests, present with a bottle of wine to a dinner party or simply enjoy with your family.”