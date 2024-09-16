Tops Markets Debuts New Artisan Breads
According to Tops officials, the secret to the flavor and texture of its new bread line is in stone hearth baking, where each loaf is baked on natural Italian stone at high heat. This is said to create a crispy crust and a light, airy crumb.
“There’s no question artisan breads and rolls are a favorite among consumers, especially as we enter the colder months,” said Deanne McDonnell, customer marketing manager, Rich Products. “Perfect for game day, weekday or special occasions, this delicious, fresh and authentic bakery collection is sure to be a staple this season among Tops’ shoppers.”
Artisan breads are available in seven unique flavor (variety may vary by location):
- Rosemary Sea Salt
- Kalamata Olive
- Asiago
- Roaster Garlic
- Pugliese
- Ciabatta
- Baguette
This article originally appeared in sister publication Store Brands.