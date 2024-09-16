 Skip to main content

Tops Markets Debuts New Artisan Breads

Assortment features 7 flavors the grocer said are popular with shoppers during fall and winter months
Greg Sleter
Greg Sleter from Store Brands
Tops Bread
Tops partnered with Rich Products on its new specialty breads.

Tops Friendly Markets has launched a new assortment of artisan breads, which the grocer said is designed to enhance sandwiches, appetizers and table bread with “superior taste and quality.”

Partnering with Buffalo, N.Y.-based Rich Products, the new breads contain no artificial additives, colors, or sweeteners — combined with high hydration and organic ingredients for an authentic and wholesome flavor. At the heart of its process is an all-natural dough starter (Levain), which has been in use since 1995.

“As a leader in the bakery category, we were looking for the right partner to enhance our specialty breads and rolls offerings,” said Joseph Mailhot, manager fresh bakery merchandising for Tops. “We’re excited to team up with Buffalo-based Rich’s to provide our customers with an exciting new offering that not only delivers a unique flavor profile, but is the perfect loaf to serve to guests, present with a bottle of wine to a dinner party or simply enjoy with your family.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

According to Tops officials, the secret to the flavor and texture of its new bread line is in stone hearth baking, where each loaf is baked on natural Italian stone at high heat. This is said to create a crispy crust and a light, airy crumb.

[RELATED: It's Time to Reinvent Bakery and Deli Departments]

“There’s no question artisan breads and rolls are a favorite among consumers, especially as we enter the colder months,” said Deanne McDonnell, customer marketing manager, Rich Products. “Perfect for game day, weekday or special occasions, this delicious, fresh and authentic bakery collection is sure to be a staple this season among Tops’ shoppers.” 

Artisan breads are available in seven unique flavor (variety may vary by location): 

  • Rosemary Sea Salt
  • Kalamata Olive
  • Asiago
  • Roaster Garlic
  • Pugliese
  • Ciabatta
  • Baguette

This article originally appeared in sister publication Store Brands.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds