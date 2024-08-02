Dorothy Lane Market Accelerates Growth of Its Killer Brownie Brand

Ohio-based independent grocer Dorothy Lane Market is taking its perennially popular Killer Brownie brand to new heights thanks to a new strategic tie-up with IFG Partners.

The Killer Brownie Co. was founded by Dorothy Lane CEO Norman Mayne in 1988 and originally sold in the retailer’s stores in the Buckeye State. The brand has expanded from Dorothy Lane to grocery stores across the United States in recent years, and the new partnership with IFG Partners will further accelerate that expansion.

"It's not in our nature to take on partners, so in order for us to do so, it would have to be with a very special family-owned business who would share the same values that we have at Killer Brownie and Dorothy Lane Market,” said Mayne. “We found such a family, the Taira Family and their President John Linehan. For us, the future is bright to have partners who are such incredible folks."