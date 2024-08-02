Dorothy Lane Market Accelerates Growth of Its Killer Brownie Brand
IFG brands include King's Hawaiian, Grillo's Pickles, Shaka Tea, Innovation Bakers and the IFG Restaurant Group. According to the company, the IFG model is highly decentralized with leadership of every company resident in that company, therefore Killer Brownie's executive team and management group plan to remain in place.
"This is a partnership between two wonderful families that share similar values and long records of being great employers and members of their communities,” said John Linehan. “They are also close friends who have been talking about and planning this partnership for several years. We could not be more excited about our future together."
Established in 1948, Dorothy Lane Market offers high-quality meats and fish, local seasonal produce, and a scratch bakery producing such items as hearth-baked artisan bread. The retailer also offers Naples-style pizza, sushi, soups, grilled meats to order, and other prepared foods daily. Dorothy Lane Market was named one of 25 Outstanding Independents by Progressive Grocer in 2023.