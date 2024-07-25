Meijer Lends Its Name to Detroit Lions Training Facility

Michigan-based retailer Meijer is expanding its partnership with the Detroit Lions NFL team. The football team’s headquarters and training facility located in Allen Park, Mich., will now sport “Meijer Performance Center” branding elements, along with branding on the team's practice uniforms during the regular season.

Meijer is now the Lions' exclusive grocery partner, and is also the presenting partner of the Brush Street Concourse at Ford Field. The retailer will also partner with the team on local community events throughout the fall, Thanksgiving and the winter holiday season.