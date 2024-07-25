Meijer Lends Its Name to Detroit Lions Training Facility
Continued Keyes: “When you partner with the Lions, you not only join a culture that celebrates its rich history, but one that also instills pride in building new traditions. We couldn’t be more excited to be the first naming rights sponsor of the Meijer Performance Center, and we look forward to another great season ahead.”
Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.