 Skip to main content

Meijer Lends Its Name to Detroit Lions Training Facility

Retailer expands partnership with NFL team for upcoming season
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Meijer Performance Center
Meijer's branding will be apparent throughout the Detroit Lions enterprise this NFL season.

Michigan-based retailer Meijer is expanding its partnership with the Detroit Lions NFL team. The football team’s headquarters and training facility located in Allen Park, Mich., will now sport “Meijer Performance Center” branding elements, along with branding on the team's practice uniforms during the regular season.

Meijer is now the Lions' exclusive grocery partner, and is also the presenting partner of the Brush Street Concourse at Ford Field. The retailer will also partner with the team on local community events throughout the fall, Thanksgiving and the winter holiday season.

“We are proud of our partnership with the Detroit Lions and the decades-long relationship we've cultivated,” said Meijer President and CEO Rick Keyes. “This collaboration is natural for us because our organizations share so much in common – from our Michigan roots to having a passion for all things Detroit and a shared commitment to strengthen our communities.” 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Continued Keyes: “When you partner with the Lions, you not only join a culture that celebrates its rich history, but one that also instills pride in building new traditions. We couldn’t be more excited to be the first naming rights sponsor of the Meijer Performance Center, and we look forward to another great season ahead.” 

Privately owned Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds