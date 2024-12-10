Federal Judge Blocks Merger Deal Between Kroger and Albertsons

A preliminary injunction was granted today against the proposed $24.6 billion merger between The Kroger Co. and Albertsons Cos. The decision was passed down by U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson, who ruled in favor of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and its mission seeking “extraordinary relief” to stop the companies from proceeding with their planned tie-up.

On Sept. 17, Kroger and Albertsons concluded their hearing with the FTC regarding the government’s motion for the preliminary injunction. The three-week trial in Portland, Ore., featured 30-plus witnesses arguing how the U.S. grocery market should be defined today, the future impact of the merger on Kroger and Albertsons products and workforce, the 579-store divestiture plan to C&S Wholesale Grocers LLC, and the economic analysis to evaluate potential harm to consumers.

“There is ample evidence that the divestiture is not sufficient in scale to adequately compete with the merged firm and is structured in a way that will significantly disadvantage C&S as a competitor. C&S' history of unsuccessful grocery store ventures and its continuing dependence on defendants throughout the TSA period also suggest that the divestiture will not adequately restore competition,” Nelson wrote in her ruling. “The deficiencies in the divestiture scope and structure create a risk that some or all of the divested stores will lose sales or close, as has happened in past C&S acquisitions.”

Judge Nelson also asserted in her ruling that Kroger and Albertsons' argument that they would not be able to compete against the likes of Walmart, Amazon or Costco Wholesale without merging did not hold weight.

"The overarching goals of antitrust law are not met, however, by permitting an otherwise unlawful merger in order to permit firms to compete with an industry giant."

Progressive Grocer has reached out to Kroger for comment on the ruling.

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a separate initial lawsuit on Jan. 15 to block the merger, asserting that it would severely limit shopping options for consumers and raise grocery prices in the state. Washington state was also seeking to avoid the situation it found itself in a decade ago, when Albertsons acquired the Safeway chain, which resulted in Haggen’s bankruptcy.

In the Seattle courtroom, Kroger contended that its merger with Albertsons would help the combined company compete effectively and offer customers the lowest possible prices, while providing good-paying jobs to union workers. Kroger also said that the merger would result in substantial efficiencies, including cost synergies, which would allow the company to compete for customers and associates more effectively than either can alone. A decision in this trial is pending.