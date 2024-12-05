Kroger’s Q3 ID Sales Edge Up, But Total Company Sales Down
Kroger also noted that it has paused its share repurchase program to prioritize de-leveraging after the proposed merger with Albertsons.
The company’s Q3 highlights included the introduction of 226 new Our Brands items; increasing delivery sales by 18% over last year, led by customer fulfillment centers; and having 32 of its emerging leaders named 2024 Progressive Grocer GenNext honorees.
Further, based on its Q3 results, the retailer has adjusted its full-year guidance.
“As we head into the final quarter of the year, we are narrowing the ranges of identical sales without fuel, adjusted FIFO operating profit and adjusted EPS guidance,” said interim CFO Todd Foley. “Our business is more diverse than ever, and our model gives us confidence in our ability to deliver on our guidance, and continue to generate attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders.”
Guidance for ID sales without fuel is now 1.20%-1.50%, from 0.75-1.75%; for adjusted FIFO operating profit, $4.6 million-$4.7 million, from $4.6 million-$4.8 million; and for adjusted EPS, $4.35-$4.45, from $4.30-$4.50.
According to a report from Santa Cruz, Calif.-based Placer.ai, Food 4 Less, King Soopers and Ralphs saw the biggest increases in visits during Q3 year-over-year, at 2.7%, 2% and 1.4%, respectively, although Q3 visits to Kroger chains were roughly the same as the year-ago period.
