BJ’s Plans 1st Membership Fee Increase in 7 Years

Amid the release of BJ’s Wholesale Club’s third-quarter financial results, the retailer has revealed plans to increase its membership fee.

The price hike comes as BJ’s reaches a milestone of 7.5 million members. For the quarter ended Nov. 2, membership fee income grew by 8.4% year over year to $115.0 million.

BJ's is hoping to capitalize on its membership momentum by introducing its first membership fee increase in seven years. The fee will increase by $5 to $60 a year. The Club+ membership fee will be raised by $10 to $120 a year. The new pricing goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

According to the company, the price hike allows BJ’s to invest in an even stronger value proposition for its 7.5 million member base, which continues to grow.

BJ's also rolled out a new benefit for new and existing Club+ members, including BJ’s One+ Mastercard cardholders. Effective Jan. 1, 2025, these members will receive two free same-day deliveries on eligible orders of $50 or more during each annual membership period.