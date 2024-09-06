Costco Sees Strong August Sales as Higher Membership Fees Take Effect
Research from consulting firm Advantage Solutions found that consumers are splitting their bulk bill with family and friends as a way to further manage their grocery costs.
“It’s definitely economically driven,” Jill Blanchard, president, enterprise client services at Advantage Solutions, told Progressive Grocer in a recent interview. “The effects of inflation have been cumulative and consumers are doing everything they can.”
The survey found that fresh meat and seafood are tops among such purchases, with 44% of consumers mentioning those products.
Meanwhile, Costco’s first membership price hike in seven years went into effect on Sept. 1. Annual membership fees will increase by $5 for U.S. and Canada Gold Star (individual), Business and Business add-on members, while annual fees for Executive Memberships will increase from $120 to $130. The fee change is expected to impact more than 52 million memberships.
Issaquah, Wash.-based Costco currently operates more than 882 warehouses, including 600-plus in the United States and Puerto Rico, 108 in Canada and 40 in Mexico.