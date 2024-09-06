Costco Sees Strong August Sales as Higher Membership Fees Take Effect

Costco Wholesale Corp. reported net sales of $19.83 billion for the retail month of August, the four weeks ended Sept. 1, a jump of 7.1% from $18.51 billion last year.

Comparable sales in the United States increased 4.7% and rose 5.0% for total company, while e-commerce during August skyrocketed 22.9%.

For comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange, Costco experienced an increase of 6.7% in the United States and 7.1% growth for the total company. E-commerce soared 23.3%.

The warehouse club's food departments contributed to the strong August sales, with meat and produce performing particularly well.

While cash-strapped consumers continue to flock to club stores like Costco for lower-priced bulk items, a new buying-in-bulk trend is emerging.