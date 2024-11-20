Walmart Sees Its Highest Growth in Food in 4 Years

In categories like grocery, price obviously matters, but Rainey also points out that so does quality.

Walmart has been experiencing a large percentage of market share gains coming from higher-income customers for several quarters now. For its third quarter, households earning more than $100,000 made up 75% of share gains.

“And we see categories like gluten-free and dry grocery, or grass-fed beef, organic produce, where our share in pickup and delivery is much higher and the mix is higher than in store,” explained Rainey. “So, we can be a great opening price-point value in the store, and we can sell high quality, and we can deliver it the way that the customers want.”

Customers definitely want digital-based options. In Q3, e-commerce sales at Walmart U.S. grew by 22%, led by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery. Store-fulfilled delivery increased by nearly 50% and surpassed the $2.5 billion monthly run rate. Walmart has now had 12 consecutive months of deliveries above $2 billion.

“We want to be a great price, and we want to be convenient, and we can do both at the same time,” noted Rainey. “The expansion and delivery catchments, the expansion with delivery density, and the hours of operations have helped us lower our costs, which enable us to serve customers more flexibly.”

He added: "We're pleased with how customers and members are responding to our strong value proposition."

