Walmart’s Strong Q3 Punctuated By Revenue, E-Commerce Growth
Further, consolidated gross margin rate was up 21 bps, for the quarter, led by Walmart U.S. Consolidated operating income increased $0.5 billion, up 9.8% due to higher gross margins and growth in membership income. Additionally, Walmart’s global advertising business grew 28%, including 26% for Walmart Connect in the United States, during Q3.
On the Sam’s Club side of the business, net sales rose 3.9% year over year to $22.9 billion, with growth across club and digital channels, led by food and health and wellness categories. E-commerce sales increased 26%, led by club-fulfilled pickup and delivery, and the wholesaler also saw share gains in grocery and general merchandise categories.
With a strong Q3 in the rear view, Walmart is raising its guidance for the remainder of FY25. The company expects net sales to grow 4.8% to 5.1% and adjusted operating income to grow 8.5% to 9.25% in constant currency.
Each week, approximately 255 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2024 revenue of $648 billion, the retailer employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.