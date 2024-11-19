Walmart’s Strong Q3 Punctuated By Revenue, E-Commerce Growth

Walmart is riding the wave of its growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 as the retailer reports a strong Q3 led by a 5.5% lift in total revenue. For the 13-week period ended Oct. 25, Walmart also saw comp sales increase 5.3% year-over-year, with positive growth in general merchandise.

In Q3, e-commerce sales at Walmart U.S. grew 22%, led by store-fulfilled pickup and delivery, as well as marketplace purchases. Operating income was up 9.1% with expansion of gross margin and membership income, lower losses in e-commerce, and an improved business mix.

According to Walmart, artificial intelligence is being used to improve its product catalog by creating or improving more than 850 million pieces of data. That work would have required 100 times the current workforce if done manually – proving that its investments in technology are paying off.