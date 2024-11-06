Ahold Delhaize Turns in Substantial Q3 Here and Abroad

Based on Ahold Delhaize's Q3 results, President and CEO Frans Muller noted that the company was "well on track to achieve our strategic objectives and underlying financial goals for the year."

For its third quarter, international retail conglomerate Ahold Delhaize has reported group net sales of €22.0 billion (US $23.6 billion), an increase of 1.0% at constant exchange rates and up 0.2% at actual exchange rates. Group net sales were driven by comparable-sales growth excluding gasoline of 1.4% and net store openings, with group net sales growth partly offset by the divestment of FreshDirect and lower gasoline sales. Q3 group comps excluding gasoline had a net positive impact of about 0.3 percentage point from weather and calendar, offset by a 1.2 percentage-point negative effect from the cessation of tobacco sales at supermarkets in the Netherlands.

In Q3, group online sales rose by 5.1% at constant exchange rates, driven by double-digit growth in online grocery, excluding FreshDirect. The divestment of FreshDirect had a negative impact of 7.3 percentage points.

U.S. net sales were €13.5 billion (US $14.5 billion), a dip of 0.1% at constant exchange rates and down 1.0% at actual exchange rates. U.S. comps excluding gasoline grew by 1.2%, driven by continued growth in pharmacy sales and benefiting from a net positive impact of about 0.5 percentage points due to calendar and weather, partly offset by a combined negative impact of 0.5 percentage points caused by the ramp-down of operations at 32 Stop & Shop stores slated for closure and the recall of Boar’s Head deli products. Net sales were adversely affected by the divestment of FreshDirect and lower gasoline sales. Food Lion and Hannaford continued to lead the U.S. brands’ performance, racking up 48 and 13 consecutive quarters of positive sales growth, respectively.

Q3 online sales in the United States declined 0.1% in constant currency, negatively affected by 15.4 percentage points due to the FreshDirect divestment. This was partly offset by double-digit online growth at Food Lion, Hannaford and The Giant Co.