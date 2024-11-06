Ahold Delhaize Turns in Substantial Q3 Here and Abroad
Added Mueller: “In the U.S., we continue to see momentum building, and I expect further improvements in trends through the holiday season.”
He also observed that improvements in technology and innovation had supported the company’s robust growth in online sales in both regions, driven by double-digit growth in online grocery sales, excluding the FreshDirect divestment. Over the past 12 months, Ahold Delhaize opened more than 70 new pick-from-store locations in the United States, and customers also responded positively to its partnership with DoorDash; resulting in triple the number of orders in Q3 compared with Q1.
During Q3, Ahold Delhaize also saw steady progress on existing initiatives and rolled out major new projects. Food Lion wrapped up its 167-store remodeling program in the Raleigh-Durham, N.C., market, bringing its parent company’s latest omnichannel concept to one of the brand’s biggest markets.
Buoyed by these results, Ahold Delhaize reiterated the company’s 2024 outlook of an expected underlying operating margin of 4.0% or higher, in line with the company’s historical profile. Underlying earnings per share (EPS) are expected to be at around 2023 levels at current exchange rates, and free cash flow is expected to be around €2.3 billion (US $2.5 billion). Net capital expenditures are expected to total around €2.2 billion (US $2.4 billion), lower than the prior year, mainly due to divestments of facilities in the United States. Ahold Delhaize asserted that it would “continue to maintain strong levels of investments into our brands’ store networks, the further rollout of omnichannel capabilities, and advancing our healthy and sustainable initiatives.”
