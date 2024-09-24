Meet Stop & Shop President Roger Wheeler
PG: Following on from that question, what would you say will be your top priorities as the new president of the Stop & Shop? Is it the price piece of it? Is it the fresh piece of it? Is it the customer piece of it?
RW: To me, the supermarket shopping experience is a collection of touch points, but it’s not ever one thing – certain things, like you just mentioned, are clearly standouts in our strategy of things we want to improve upon. We’re always looking at [the business] through two lenses – the customer and the associate – and we have to win the customer, and the greatest ability to do so is with our associates that are interacting with them day to day. I don’t just mean from a customer service point of view, because that’s obviously important. … You can buy the best produce, but getting it through the supply chain and onto the shelf and rotated and all those steps – those are our associates that are going do that, and so really making sure that we have the focus in the right place: Serve communities, sell groceries.
We care for associates; we build loyalty with our customers by consistency. And yes, we’re going to work on all those things – pricing, freshness – but I think it’s about getting back in touch with [the] strength of Stop & Shop, right? We’re all focused on what we need to work on, but let’s remember that we are still a brand that’s 110 years old and has a strong customer base that’s really rooting for us. [They’re] really rooting for us that we can get back to what they really remember it being. They are our greatest advocates, and the reason why they tell us what they don’t like is because they care. So [if] you are listening to the customers and inviting them into the conversation and being really in tune on how we can serve them better, that would be more powerful than any one program.
PG: Given that, do you have a particular message to Stop & Shop associates and shoppers as you take the helm?
RW: Today, talking to all the Stop & Shop associates, all the store managers, I’ve had a few messages for them. One is that I feel like I’m coming home to the brand. The second is that I know that we’ve been working hard through a lot of challenges, and even though we still have some difficult things we’re doing, like closing stores, we’re already into making price investments. I have extreme confidence in this for the future and that, together, working as a team, Stop & Shop will grow sales, grow market share [and] win back customer loyalty. It’s not an impossible mission here. This is what we’re going to do, and we’re going to do it together.