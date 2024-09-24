Ahold Delhaize USA Reveals New President for Stop & Shop
“It’s an honor to rejoin Stop & Shop in this leadership role,” said Wheeler. “I have not only spent a significant portion of my career working at the brand, but am a lifelong customer and have a strong passion for the communities Stop & Shop serves. I look forward to working alongside our Stop & Shop team as we build upon the work underway to deepen the loyalty of our customers, operate great stores and provide excellent service every day. Together, we will grow the Stop & Shop business, be a top employer in our markets and create great experiences for our associates.”
He continued: “Stop & Shop has a clear focus on growing through large multiyear price investments and a stronger customer value proposition. I look forward to working with our teams to deliver on that vision for our customers, while caring for the communities we serve and growing Stop & Shop as a local brand for many years to come.”
Meanwhile, Reid has worked for Stop & Shop since 2019, and before that, he spent six years leading Giant Food. He will remain with Ahold Delhaize USA until the middle of next year, providing leadership support for strategic initiatives.
“I want to thank Gordon for his outstanding contributions over the years, and most recently at Stop & Shop,” said Fleeman. “Gordon has made a tremendous impact on our business, having led many initiatives to reposition brands and establish future strategy. From store remodels to price investments to new stores, such as Stop & Shop’s Allston Yards store, his leadership has reshaped customer shopping experiences. I look forward to continuing to work with Gordon until his retirement next year.”
“As I transition to this next chapter, it has truly been an honor and privilege to lead the Stop & Shop brand,” noted Reid. “I’m grateful for our associates who are incredibly dedicated to serving our customers every day, and I’m extremely proud of all that we have accomplished together. As Stop & Shop embarks on its future journey, I wish Roger and the entire team all the best for the future.”
Quincy, Mass.-based Stop & Shop is an omnichannel retailer with more than 50,000 associates serving millions of customers across five states in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. It operates more than 350 stores, 213 pharmacies, 98 fuel stations and 347 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery services throughout its market area. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, is No. 11 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Besides Stop & Shop, its brands are Food Lion, The Giant Co., Giant Food and Hannaford. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and among its 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.