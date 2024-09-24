Ahold Delhaize USA Reveals New President for Stop & Shop

Ahold Delhaize USA has revealed that its chief commercial officer, Roger Wheeler has been appointed president of Stop & Shop, effective Sept. 30, while current President Gordon Reid plans to retire in mid-2025.

“At Ahold Delhaize USA, it’s a strength of our organization that we have a depth of internal leadership talent, which will ensure a smooth transition,” noted Ahold Delhaize USA CEO JJ Fleeman. “A native of Massachusetts with more than 30 years of experience in the supermarket industry, and nearly 20 years of experience at Ahold Delhaize USA and Stop & Shop, Roger is the right person to propel the Stop & Shop brand forward. He is a proven leader who is passionate about the customer experience, knows the market, and has an outstanding track record of building a strong organizational culture to drive the successful execution of initiatives and strong financial performance. I am confident in his ability to reposition Stop & Shop and deliver on our Growing Together strategy commitments.”

Most recently, Wheeler was chief commercial and supply chain officer at Ahold Delhaize USA, in which role he led the transformation of commercial capabilities that have enabled strategies for future growth, as well as driving efficiencies that have led to lower costs and higher sales. Before taking on that position, Wheeler was president of Retail Business Services for seven years. In that role, he spearheaded the standup of the services organizations for Ahold Delhaize USA, headed large-scale supply chain and IT transformations, and was instrumental in maximizing the effectiveness of teams to support the business, among them procurement, indirect sourcing and pharmacy. Earlier, he was SVP of supply chain, as well as both a store manager and category manager in the grocery industry. Wheeler first joined the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA in 2005 as VP of meat and seafood at Stop & Shop.

A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and a veteran of the Persian Gulf War, Wheeler also earned an MBA from Bentley University.