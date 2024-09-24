EXCLUSIVE: Behind the Scenes at SpartanNash’s Immersive IT Event

At the kickoff of the event on Sept. 23 – and following a set by SpartanNash’s in-house band known as “Out of Office “ – CEO Tony Sarsam underscored that customer-focused immersion in strategic inventiveness across all functions, including the increasingly important IT group. “We are in a relatively competitive, relatively low-margin industry, which means you have to be on your game. You have to do things extraordinarily well to win and to live that part of your overall core behaviors. And then you think about the role that the IT organization plays and the tools we use, you think about how important that is,” Sarsam told the audience of IT associates. “We have to take our role and be proud of the fact that we are the guardian, we are the servant to the servant of the customer and we need to figure out how to make that work. No one's going to do better than we do and we don't want to outsource that.”

Tayebi echoed that sentiment. “The thing that gets me most excited is that we're going to help people. I know we'll come out of this better and we'll be able to help our associates and our shoppers more than ever before. We'll be sharper. We'll be focused, we'll be energized. And so that gets me super excited,” he shared.

IT plays into the customer experience in many ways, he added. “We’ve found that you have to be thoughtful on what the use cases are. How are you going to actually make someone's life better?”

Also at the kickoff event, SpartanNash presented a donation to the local nonprofit group Bravo LT that is teaming with the company to create the next generation of IT talent in the West Michigan community.

With 17,000 associates, Grand Rapids, Mich.-based SpartanNash operates two complementary business segments: food wholesale and grocery retail. Its global supply chain network serves wholesale customers that include independent and chain grocers, national retail brands, e-commerce platforms, and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. On the retail side, SpartanNash operates 147 brick-and-mortar grocery stores, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, and D&W Fresh Market, in addition to dozens of pharmacies and fuel centers. The company is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. SpartanNash is also among PG’s 2024 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.