Amazon Gives Hourly Workers Pay Raise, Free Prime Membership

Hourly employees can now enroll in language classes through Amazon’s Career Choice educational benefit from day one.

Hourly frontline employees at Amazon are receiving higher pay, as well as a couple of new perks.

The company said the more than 800,000 hourly members of its U.S. frontline worker team will be getting at least an additional $1.50/hour starting in September 2024, which will bring their average base wage to more than $22/hour and average total compensation to more than $29/hour including the value of their elected benefits (such as health care eligibility on the first day on the job).

According to Amazon, this represents an increase of $3,000 a year on average for full-time employees who work a 40-hour week. And as one of the largest private employers in the country (it now has more than 800,000 people in these roles across the U.S.), this pay increase equals a total investment of more than $2.2 billion.

In September 2023, the company increased hourly worker pay $20.50 per hour from $19 per hour.