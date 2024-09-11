 Skip to main content

The Best Places to Work in Retail

Regional grocers among companies recognized for dedication to employee experiences
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Wegmans bakery worker
Wegmans workers put the grocer over the top again in the rankings of best retail workplaces.

Great Place to Work, which has surveyed employees around the world about their experiences for three decades, is out with its 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail List. Several grocers made the cut – and actually went to the head of the class – in this year’s report.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. came in at No. 1 for the ninth year in a row in fact, based on the criteria of positive employee feedback. Shared one associate: “Coming from a different background and culture I have never felt like I don't belong. My manager has truly showed me how much she cares about me and who I am. I am extremely thankful to work for a company that is so accepting and has given me ample opportunity to learn and grow. I am also thankful for the amazing leaders I am surrounded by that want me to succeed with the company.”

Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans, put the focus firmly back on the teams. “There is nothing more important to us than being the best place to work for our people,” she remarked. “We believe the best way to serve our communities, is by taking care of our people. We are so proud to celebrate nine years of this honor together and thank our people and our customers for making it possible.”

[RELATED: These Food Retailers Are Recognized as Top 'Companies That Care']

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The c-store chain Sheetz, Inc. took the second spot, followed by Target Corp. Coming in at No. 5 was Publix Super Markets, eliciting praise from its workers. Said one: “People care about you here. I’ve never had a job where management cared about their employees as people. They provide mentorship, and want you to succeed and move up in the company. They are also always willing to work with you if you need time off. Employees are also friendly and take value in their work.”

In response to the rankings, Publix emphasized that the employee-owned company is committed to its associates’ well-being and continues to invest in their financial, physical, mental and emotional health, as well as their social connectedness and career engagement. “Being named one of the best workplaces in the retail industry for the 11th year in a row is an honor,” said Maria Brous, director of communications. “At Publix, we make an effort to stay true to the philosophies our company was founded on 94 years ago — taking care of our associates and communities.”

Other grocery, mass and c-store leaders in the top tier of the retail workplace rankings include Walmart (No. 7), Nugget Market, Inc. (No. 8), The Spinx Co. (No. 9), Island Pacific Supermarket (No. 11) and ALDI US (No. 18). 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds