The Best Places to Work in Retail

Great Place to Work, which has surveyed employees around the world about their experiences for three decades, is out with its 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail List. Several grocers made the cut – and actually went to the head of the class – in this year’s report.

Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. came in at No. 1 for the ninth year in a row in fact, based on the criteria of positive employee feedback. Shared one associate: “Coming from a different background and culture I have never felt like I don't belong. My manager has truly showed me how much she cares about me and who I am. I am extremely thankful to work for a company that is so accepting and has given me ample opportunity to learn and grow. I am also thankful for the amazing leaders I am surrounded by that want me to succeed with the company.”

Colleen Wegman, president and CEO of Wegmans, put the focus firmly back on the teams. “There is nothing more important to us than being the best place to work for our people,” she remarked. “We believe the best way to serve our communities, is by taking care of our people. We are so proud to celebrate nine years of this honor together and thank our people and our customers for making it possible.”

