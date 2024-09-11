The Best Places to Work in Retail
The c-store chain Sheetz, Inc. took the second spot, followed by Target Corp. Coming in at No. 5 was Publix Super Markets, eliciting praise from its workers. Said one: “People care about you here. I’ve never had a job where management cared about their employees as people. They provide mentorship, and want you to succeed and move up in the company. They are also always willing to work with you if you need time off. Employees are also friendly and take value in their work.”
In response to the rankings, Publix emphasized that the employee-owned company is committed to its associates’ well-being and continues to invest in their financial, physical, mental and emotional health, as well as their social connectedness and career engagement. “Being named one of the best workplaces in the retail industry for the 11th year in a row is an honor,” said Maria Brous, director of communications. “At Publix, we make an effort to stay true to the philosophies our company was founded on 94 years ago — taking care of our associates and communities.”
Other grocery, mass and c-store leaders in the top tier of the retail workplace rankings include Walmart (No. 7), Nugget Market, Inc. (No. 8), The Spinx Co. (No. 9), Island Pacific Supermarket (No. 11) and ALDI US (No. 18).