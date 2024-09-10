Meijer Helps Lessen Child Care Costs for Employees

"As a working mom with two kids, I'm all too familiar with the challenges of child care," said Michelle Hall, SVP and chief human resource officer at Meijer. "Although my kids are getting older and more independent, I remember the stress of having two kids in daycare. We want to lessen that stress, so we're pleased to offer this new benefit with flexible options to help our team members save hundreds of dollars on care each year."

Other benefits available to Meijer employees include team member discounts, flexible scheduling, career advancement opportunities, paid parental leave and the option for 401(k) retirement contributions.

Sean Sondreal, chief business development officer at Learning Care Group, added: "We are excited to partner with Meijer to offer a customized care solution. By subsidizing part of the tuition, Meijer is ensuring their employees have access to affordable, high-quality care."

Privately owned, family-operated Meijer operates 500-plus supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets and express locations throughout the Midwest. The Grand Rapids, Mich.-based company is No. 25 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and one of its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers for 2024.