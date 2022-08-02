Amazon Provides Enhanced Employee Education, Career Benefits

Amazon employees will now be able to receive free career coaching, college advising and specialized career services through the company’s new partnerships with Beyond 12 and Kaplan. The services are being added to Amazon’s Career Choice program, which already provides prepaid college tuition to hourly employees.

With studies showing that higher education completion rates are lower for minorities, lower-income students, and part-time and older students, the e-retailer says it is investing in these programs to help employees get guidance and coaching to be successful in school.

“While Career Choice has always been complemented by advisement services, feedback from participants has shown that more comprehensive and ongoing coaching would help employees choose programs better aligned to their career goals,” said Tammy Thieman, global director for Career Choice at Amazon.

“We want Amazon team members to successfully navigate the challenges of going to school while working and ultimately use their new skills to find incredible opportunities,” Thieman continued. “These partnerships with Beyond 12 and Kaplan are a game-changing enhancement to our program and the careers of Amazon’s employees.”

National technology-based nonprofit Beyond 12 aims to improve the outcomes of students from under-resourced communities through live virtual coaching and a mobile app. Kaplan, meanwhile, will help connect Amazon employees to career services, networking, resume development, job interview preparation and online brand building services.

“Kaplan is committed to helping people succeed, and this exciting new partnership with Amazon builds on our proud legacy of changing lives and building stronger futures,” said Greg Marino, CEO of Kaplan’s North America division. “We’re thrilled to be empowering so many thousands of hardworking employees at Amazon and look forward to being at their side until they’ve reached their educational and professional objectives.”

