EXCLUSIVE: The Robot Revolution at Retail – With a Humanoid Touch

In the wake of Richtech Robotics Inc., a Las Vegas-based provider of AI-driven service robots, installing its advanced robotic beverage system, ADAM, at a One Kitchen in a Rockford, Ill., Walmart – the second installation as part of a planned rollout across 240 U.S. One Kitchen locations, and the first one in Illinois – Progressive Grocer had a conversation with Richtech President Matt Casella about the case for humanoid robots at retail and other channels, and how to overcome associate and customer doubts regarding their deployment.

Progressive Grocer: We recently heard about a Richtech robot, ADAM debuting at a One Kitchen location within an Illinois Walmart. Is this the chief use case for your company's robots at grocery retail, or are there others? Please elaborate.

Matt Casella: We are very excited about our ADAM-powered One Kitchen locations within Walmart stores. We believe the continued blending of grocery and restaurant offers a compelling opportunity for Richtech Robotics. For any location where foot traffic and customer attraction are important, ADAM is a winning solution. We will continue to deploy ADAM across a variety of locations that meet these specifications. Additionally, Richtech Robotics is a full-service hospitality robotics provider. As such, we offer a suite of products, from delivery to cleaning to food and beverage production, that will be well suited in many environments, including grocery stores.

PG: Does it make a difference whether the robot is humanoid in terms of how store associates and customers relate to it? Are there any drawbacks to deploying a robot that looks more like a human?

MC: Yes, it absolutely makes a difference. ADAM was intentionally designed to be a charismatic, interactive character. The hospitality industry craves memorable experiences. Rather than just providing a machine that can make drinks, we made ADAM a memorable experience that creates a warm emotional response in people and compels them to share their encounter. We also intentionally did not make ADAM too humanoid, as this may create a negative feeling in people. ADAM is the perfect balance of cutting-edge automation technology and lovable character.