EXCLUSIVE: The Robot Revolution at Retail – With a Humanoid Touch

PG: How can companies allay fears among associates that robots will replace them, or help customers who are reluctant to interact with robots?
MC: At Richtech Robotics, we develop collaborative robots that work alongside humans intuitively, improving workflows for businesses and employees alike. We see that after employees start working with our robots, they understand how the robots improve their work quality of life, and take a liking to them. We are on a mission to bring people together by automating the tasks that keep them apart. This means that our robots are a value-add to any organization that uses them, helping to automate routine and unexciting tasks such as production, cleaning and delivery. This frees up time for staff, and they can focus other responsibilities that are more engaging and generate revenue.
We purposely made our ADAM robot friendly and approachable, which helps to alleviate some reluctance that customers might face in interacting with robots. Additionally, we feel that customers will see the ease of interacting with our robots, and that will further allay hesitation.
PG: How do you develop your robots and their functionality?
MC: We are an AI-driven company and believe in the importance of leveraging this emerging technology to both advance our product and create a superior customer service experience. Richtech Robotics uses NVIDIA Isaac to simulate robot operations across various physical environments and train them. This speeds up development time and cuts costs associated with testing in the real world.
We are also employing AI to examine restaurant, hotel and health care system operational workflows after our robots are installed and activated, and we update our operating procedures to be more effective and efficient, based on our analysis.
Enhancing customer experience is also important, and we are developing an instant voice-chat system that lets users speak with the robots, place orders and get AI-guided recommendations.
PG: What’s also available from Richtech that has a grocery retail application?
MC: We have deployed other robots in our lineup in retail stores with great effect. Our DUST-E S floor-cleaning robot [also installed at the Rockford Walmart, as well as Richtech’s Matradee L foodservice robot-Ed.] ensures that floors in retail spaces stay clean. Our light industrial Titan lineup improves logistical operations in retail stores by automating deliveries. Both robots work alongside humans to automate the mundane so that humans can focus on more value-add tasks.