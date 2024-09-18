 Skip to main content

EXCLUSIVE: The Robot Revolution at Retail – With a Humanoid Touch

Progressive Grocer chats with Richtech president Matt Casella about recent Walmart installation and more
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Richtech Robotics ADAM
Richtech intentionally designed its ADAM robotic beverage system to be a charismatic, interactive character.

In the wake of Richtech Robotics Inc., a Las Vegas-based provider of AI-driven service robots, installing its advanced robotic beverage system, ADAM, at a One Kitchen in a Rockford, Ill., Walmart – the second installation as part of a planned rollout across 240 U.S. One Kitchen locations, and the first one in Illinois – Progressive Grocer had a conversation with Richtech President Matt Casella about the case for humanoid robots at retail and other channels, and how to overcome associate and customer doubts regarding their deployment.

Progressive Grocer: We recently heard about a Richtech robot, ADAM debuting at a One Kitchen location within an Illinois Walmart. Is this the chief use case for your company's robots at grocery retail, or are there others? Please elaborate.

Matt Casella: We are very excited about our ADAM-powered One Kitchen locations within Walmart stores. We believe the continued blending of grocery and restaurant offers a compelling opportunity for Richtech Robotics. For any location where foot traffic and customer attraction are important, ADAM is a winning solution. We will continue to deploy ADAM across a variety of locations that meet these specifications. Additionally, Richtech Robotics is a full-service hospitality robotics provider. As such, we offer a suite of products, from delivery to cleaning to food and beverage production, that will be well suited in many environments, including grocery stores.

PG: Does it make a difference whether the robot is humanoid in terms of how store associates and customers relate to it? Are there any drawbacks to deploying a robot that looks more like a human?

MC: Yes, it absolutely makes a difference. ADAM was intentionally designed to be a charismatic, interactive character. The hospitality industry craves memorable experiences. Rather than just providing a machine that can make drinks, we made ADAM a memorable experience that creates a warm emotional response in people and compels them to share their encounter. We also intentionally did not make ADAM too humanoid, as this may create a negative feeling in people. ADAM is the perfect balance of cutting-edge automation technology and lovable character.

Richtech Robotics Matt Casella
Matt Casella

PG: How can companies allay fears among associates that robots will replace them, or help customers who are reluctant to interact with robots?

MC: At Richtech Robotics, we develop collaborative robots that work alongside humans intuitively, improving workflows for businesses and employees alike. We see that after employees start working with our robots, they understand how the robots improve their work quality of life, and take a liking to them. We are on a mission to bring people together by automating the tasks that keep them apart. This means that our robots are a value-add to any organization that uses them, helping to automate routine and unexciting tasks such as production, cleaning and delivery. This frees up time for staff, and they can focus other responsibilities that are more engaging and generate revenue. 

[RELATED: Special Report - Envisioning the Store of the Future]

We purposely made our ADAM robot friendly and approachable, which helps to alleviate some reluctance that customers might face in interacting with robots. Additionally, we feel that customers will see the ease of interacting with our robots, and that will further allay hesitation. 

PG: How do you develop your robots and their functionality?

MC: We are an AI-driven company and believe in the importance of leveraging this emerging technology to both advance our product and create a superior customer service experience. Richtech Robotics uses NVIDIA Isaac to simulate robot operations across various physical environments and train them. This speeds up development time and cuts costs associated with testing in the real world.

We are also employing AI to examine restaurant, hotel and health care system operational workflows after our robots are installed and activated, and we update our operating procedures to be more effective and efficient, based on our analysis.

Enhancing customer experience is also important, and we are developing an instant voice-chat system that lets users speak with the robots, place orders and get AI-guided recommendations.

PG: What’s also available from Richtech that has a grocery retail application?

MC: We have deployed other robots in our lineup in retail stores with great effect. Our DUST-E S floor-cleaning robot [also installed at the Rockford Walmart, as well as Richtech’s Matradee L foodservice robot-Ed.] ensures that floors in retail spaces stay clean. Our light industrial Titan lineup improves logistical operations in retail stores by automating deliveries. Both robots work alongside humans to automate the mundane so that humans can focus on more value-add tasks.

