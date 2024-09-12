AutoStore Unveils Subzero Robots for Grocery Fulfillment

AutoStore has introduced an automated fulfillment system for sub-zero temperatures. This new system is built to help retailers manage the growing demand for online orders by automating the storage and retrieval of fresh, chilled and frozen goods — meeting the varying temperature requirements of grocery products all in one solution, without requiring warehouse workers to manually retrieve items from harsh temperatures.

In addition to this AutoStore Multi-Temperature Solution, AutoStore is launching other new grid capabilities: an expanded 18-Level Grid, a Motorized Service Vehicle and enhancements to its cube control software.

“AutoStore is shifting to a regular cadence of product announcements, focusing on innovation and execution to better serve our customers. This fall, our new products directly address the challenges our customers face while providing them with new tools to improve operational efficiency,” said Mats Hovland Vikse, CEO of AutoStore.