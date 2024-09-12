AutoStore Unveils Subzero Robots for Grocery Fulfillment
AutoStore’s latest innovations include:
- Multi-Temperature Solution. The Multi-Temperature Solution allows multiple temperature zones within a single AutoStore cube. It is designed for frozen and chilled environments with a temperature range of -13°F in the frozen section to +42.8°F in the cooled areas. The picking of frozen products occurs at the ports in the chilled area to eliminate picking of items within extreme frozen temperatures, creating a better working environment for operators. This will allow customers to have a solution that can increase speed and efficiency with their frozen inventory.
- Expanded 18-Level Grid. The vertical reach of the AutoStore Grid is extended, increasing its height from 16 to 18 levels with 330-millimeter bins, and 24 to 26 levels with 220-millimeter bins. This expansion increases storage density by up to 12.5%. Additionally, adding two more levels allows fulfillment centers to reduce grid floor space by up to 11% without sacrificing accuracy, flexibility or modularity. This capability is available for all customers implementing new grid installations.
- Motorized Service Vehicle. This safety tool provides an easier way to maneuver on top of the grid when performing routine maintenance tasks. This ensures even greater system reliability for large customers while prioritizing worker safety. The Motorized Service Vehicle will be available for order from Q1 2025.
- Enhancements to cube control software. Super users can now proactively address issues during breaks or off-hours, turning unplanned stops into planned interventions. Additionally, the Unify Analytics platform has been improved to provide even more comprehensive system oversight.
“We continue to lead in automated fulfillment, innovating technology to tackle complex operational challenges. Today’s announcements will enhance efficiency, reliability and speed. We’re particularly proud to introduce the Multi-Temperature Solution, which will be a game-changer for grocers and open new use cases for AutoStore,” said Parth Joshi, CPO at AutoStore.
On Sept. 18, AutoStore will present the company’s strategy and growth agenda at Capital Markets Day in Manchester, United Kingdom.
AutoStore has approximately 1,550 systems in 57 countries. The company was founded in Nedre Vats, on the west coast of Norway and now has offices in Norway, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Austria, South Korea, Japan, Australia and Singapore, as well as assembly facilities in Poland and Thailand.