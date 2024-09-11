eGrowcery Applies AI to Transaction Data and Dietary Profiles

eGrowcery, developer of retail food industry white-label e-commerce platform, has released its newest feature designed to help retailers build personalized experiences, sales and return visits by applying AI to transaction data and dietary profiles. eGrowcery’s proprietary recommendation engine enables retailers to make recommendations based on past buying history (both in the store and online), as well as the shopper’s individual profile.

“Our proprietary blend of data married to our approach with AI, creates a suggestive selling solution that builds the customer’s trust in the retailer, driving bigger baskets and increased shopping opportunities. We see this initiative as the next logical step to truly engage shoppers at every point in their buying journey,” said Patrick Hughes, CEO of Birmingham, Mich.-based eGrowcery.

“As shoppers place more orders, the tool gets smarter and recommends products that are more likely to be purchased,” added Hughes. “Products that have the highest order volume are displayed during checkout so customers can easily add them to their basket.”

The eGrowcery AI-powered recommendation engine, just like all of eGrowcery’s platform features, can be enabled in minutes, without the need for supplemental integrations or added costs.

Serving companies in the United States and abroad, the eGrowcery platform is a true end-to-end, omnichannel solution that integrates with back-office/point of sale systems while enabling retailers to personalize their own shopper experience.