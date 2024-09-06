The Next Big Thing: Analyzing Food Portions With AI
"They are using wearable glasses that can record video. But primarily, they’re using a cellphone mounted on a tripod in front of a diner, so the diner doesn’t have to contribute any information. You just sit there and eat your food. The camera records exactly what you put into your mouth, each bite of food. And then that is the data set that eventually will be analyzed for nutritional content.”
We know that more and more consumers are reading labels and scrutinizing the nutritional information of everything they eat. But once shoppers have the ability to point their phones at a rotisserie chicken or a sandwich in a grocery store and get an instant nutritional report, the whole game will change. This would be terrific technology for the consumer. Labels can be hard to decipher, and knowing exactly what you’re eating at a store hot bar or restaurant is even harder. If there’s an app on your phone that counts the data and gives you a readout, consumers might think that would be worth a subscription.
The University of Waterloo researchers anticipate testing a prototype of their diet-monitoring tool within the next year, The Journal reports. Grocers with health-and-wellness apps should explore the opportunity of adding this exciting technology to their platforms before a competitor does.