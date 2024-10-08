Ahold Delhaize Focuses on Doing a Better Job for Consumers
In a separate conversation with Progressive Grocer, Muller said he believes private label is poised to continue growing in the U.S., especially in the frozen and snacks categories. As for any tension between the grocer and its national brand partners as it grows its private label assortment, Muller said the most important aspect of the relationship is focusing on doing a better job for the customer.
“How can we grow the category, how can we grow the basket?,” Muller mused. “But in the end, also, how can we grow the omnichannel shopper as well? And that we do together with our CPG partners and that we do together with sharing the data and offering them all kinds of opportunities to get more primary data to compete as well on the same shelf.”
Data was a big topic of conversation for Muller, who told Progressive Grocer that good data is foundational to today’s grocery industry, especially in order to make better recommendations for shoppers, cross-selling and upselling, and to help build more complete baskets.
Good data is also imperative for a successful retail media strategy, Muller believes, and focusing in on the quality of its data has been a big move for Ahold Delhaize as of late. The company’s continuous investment in the practice, centralization of services, and creation of efficient and effective relationships with CPG partners have also been paramount to its continued success in the field.
Groceryshop is taking place from Oct. 7-9 at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.