Ahold Delhaize Focuses on Doing a Better Job for Consumers

While food retail is an ever-evolving industry, catering to a shopper's desire for value, quality and convenience remains at the heart of the business. Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller discussed those basic tenets of grocery, as well as the multinational company’s focus on omnichannel, retail media, private label and more, during a keynote at this week’s Groceryshop conference in Las Vegas.

In the United States, Ahold Delhaize operates more than 2,000 locations along the East Coast under its Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co. and Stop & Shop banners.

When it comes to value, quality and convenience, Muller said each discipline needs to be looked at differently than it once was because of today’s changing consumer. “It's not only price, it's also value and price and it's also personal pricing or personalization when we talk about the value dimension. “And when we talk about the quality dimension, it's not only the product in itself, it's also the journey, the experience in itself, but also elements like healthy food, like sustainably sourced.”

As for convenience, location is just part of the equation. “[I]t's also about the journey itself and what is convenient in foods,” Muller said.

Focusing on value and price sensitivity, Muller asserted that grocers can serve a lot of customers with better value. One aspect of that value proposition is private label, and the grocer has an ambitious goal of making those products 45% of total sales across food by 2028. In the United States, current private label penetration sits at 31%.